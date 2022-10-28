These are all of the Streamy Awards categories and nominees

It's tough to keep track of all the different awards.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

The Streamy Awards are the original award show as far as online content creation is concerned, and with more than 40 categories and tons of nominees, there’s enough to make your head spin.

The 12th annual Stream Awards are set for Dec. 4. While we don’t know who will take home any given award, there’s a slew of nominees and countless notable names that have a chance to take home some hardware.

In total, there are 39 categories for the award show and another seven for the Streamys Brand Awards. There are so many awards that they are divided into subcategories: Overall, Individual, Show, Subject, and Craft. The Brand Awards are their own grouping as well.

The show will be in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and be streamed on the Streamy Awards’ official YouTube channel. It’s nearly impossible to pick just a few of the high-profile names that have been nominated for a Streamy, so take a look for yourself and see all of the extraordinary talent that will be celebrated.

All Streamy Awards categories and nominees

Creator of the Year

  • Addison Rae
  • Airrack
  • Blogilates
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dream
  • JiDion
  • Logan Paul
  • Mark Rober
  • MrBallen
  • MrBeast

Show of the Year

  • Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
  • Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Hot Ones (First We Feast)
  • I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)
  • In Space with Markiplier
  • RDCWorld
  • Sidetalk
  • Twitch Rivals
  • UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Streamer of the Year

  • HasanAbi
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • Kyedae
  • Ludwig
  • Pokimane
  • Quackity
  • tarik
  • Valkyrae
  • xQc

International

  • Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
  • Enaldinho (Brazil)
  • HikakinTV (Japan)
  • Khaby Lame (Italy)
  • Mythpat (India)

Short Form

  • DeMarcus Shawn
  • Ian Boggs
  • Savanah Moss
  • Sheena Melwani
  • the cheeky boyos

Breakout Creator

  • BENOFTHEWEEK
  • Kallmekris
  • Kirsten Titus
  • MrBallen
  • Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

  • Emiru
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • kkatamina
  • QTCinderella

Collaboration

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable — First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig — My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media — Pranks Destroy Scam Callers (GlitterBomb Payback)
MrBeast — Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo — Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator for social good

  • Invisible People
  • MrBallen (MrBallen Foundation)
  • MrBeast and Mark Rober (#TeamSeas)
  • Ryan Trahan (Feeding America)
  • The Game Theorists (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

Creator Product

  • Feastables (MrBeast)
  • Happy Dad (NELK)
  • Holo Taco (Simply Nailogical)
  • POPFLEX (Blogilates)
  • PRIME Hydration (Logan Paul x KSI)

Crossover

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
  • Gordon Ramsay
  • Hailey Rhode Bieber
  • Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
  • Post Malone

First Person

  • Airrack
  • courtreezy
  • JiDion
  • Safiya Nygaard
  • Yes Theory

Just Chatting

  • BruceDropEmOff
  • HasanAbi
  • Kai Cenat
  • Quackity
  • xQc

Variety Streamer

  • Asmongold
  • Lirik
  • Ludwig
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Valkyrae

VTuber

  • CodeMiko
  • Ironmouse
  • Nyanners
  • Veibae
  • Zentreya

Podcast

  • Dhar Mann
  • In Space with Markiplier
  • Jack Pop
  • NORMAL BRITISH SERIES (Brandon Rogers)
  • RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

  • Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
  • Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)
  • I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)
  • Sidetalk
  • UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Animated

  • Haminations
  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Ketnipz
  • MeatCanyon

Beauty

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Mikayla Nogueira
  • MissDarcei
  • NikkieTutorials

Comedy

  • Adrian Bliss
  • Kallmekris
  • RDCWorld
  • Rich Black Guy
  • The McFarlands

Commentary

  • Chad Chad
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Drew Gooden
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • LegalEagle

Competitive Gamer

  • iiTzTimmy
  • NICKMERCS
  • Shroud
  • tarik
  • TenZ

Dance

  • BDASH
  • Enola Bedard
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Merrick Hanna
  • Michael Le

Fashion and Style

  • Gunnar Deatherage
  • Kenz Lawrén
  • Mina Le
  • Nikita Dragun
  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Nick DiGiovanni
  • Sideserf Cake Studio
  • Uncle Roger

Gamer

  • Aphmau
  • Dream
  • LazarBeam
  • Markiplier
  • TommyInnit

Health and wellness

  • Austen Alexander
  • Blogilates
  • Doctor Mike
  • Dr Julie
  • The Fitness Marshall

Kids and family

  • Brody Hudson Schaffer
  • FunnyMike
  • Ninja Kidz TV
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Zeth & Saylor

Learning and education

  • bigweirdworld
  • Casual Geographic
  • Colin and Samir
  • Tom Scott
  • Veritasium

Lifestyle

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Kara and Nate
  • Retirement House

News

  • Brian Tyler Cohen
  • Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
  • Gay News (Josh Helfgott)
  • HasanAbi
  • The Philip DeFranco Show

Science and Engineering

  • I did a thing
  • JLaservideo
  • Mark Rober
  • Simone Giertz
  • Westen Champlin

Sports

  • Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
  • FaZe Deestroying
  • Jesser
  • Ryan Garcia
  • Tara and Hunter

Technology

  • Glarses
  • iJustine
  • Linus Tech Tips
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mrwhosetheboss

Cinematography

  • Ashley Xu
  • Go4x4
  • James Hoffmann
  • Lyrical Lemonade
  • Samba Films

Editing

  • Airrack
  • Brandon Rogers
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • MrBeast
  • UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Visual and special effects

  • Buttered Side Down
  • Corridor Crew
  • Happy Kelli
  • SoKrispyMedia
  • Zach King

Writing

  • Baron Ryan
  • Brandon Rogers
  • Daniel Thrasher
  • Julie Nolke
  • LongBeachGriffy