It's tough to keep track of all the different awards.

The Streamy Awards are the original award show as far as online content creation is concerned, and with more than 40 categories and tons of nominees, there’s enough to make your head spin.

The 12th annual Stream Awards are set for Dec. 4. While we don’t know who will take home any given award, there’s a slew of nominees and countless notable names that have a chance to take home some hardware.

In total, there are 39 categories for the award show and another seven for the Streamys Brand Awards. There are so many awards that they are divided into subcategories: Overall, Individual, Show, Subject, and Craft. The Brand Awards are their own grouping as well.

The show will be in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and be streamed on the Streamy Awards’ official YouTube channel. It’s nearly impossible to pick just a few of the high-profile names that have been nominated for a Streamy, so take a look for yourself and see all of the extraordinary talent that will be celebrated.

All Streamy Awards categories and nominees

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)

Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones (First We Feast)

I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)

In Space with Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Streamer of the Year

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

International

Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

HikakinTV (Japan)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mythpat (India)

Short Form

DeMarcus Shawn

Ian Boggs

Savanah Moss

Sheena Melwani

the cheeky boyos

Breakout Creator

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

Collaboration

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable — First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000

Ludwig — My Gameshow Broke YouTube

Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media — Pranks Destroy Scam Callers (GlitterBomb Payback)

MrBeast — Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek

Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo — Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator for social good

Invisible People

MrBallen (MrBallen Foundation)

MrBeast and Mark Rober (#TeamSeas)

Ryan Trahan (Feeding America)

The Game Theorists (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

Creator Product

Feastables (MrBeast)

Happy Dad (NELK)

Holo Taco (Simply Nailogical)

POPFLEX (Blogilates)

PRIME Hydration (Logan Paul x KSI)

Crossover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone

First Person

Airrack

courtreezy

JiDion

Safiya Nygaard

Yes Theory

Just Chatting

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

Variety Streamer

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae

VTuber

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

Podcast

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES (Brandon Rogers)

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)

Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)

I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)

Sidetalk

UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Animated

Haminations

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

MeatCanyon

Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

Adrian Bliss

Kallmekris

RDCWorld

Rich Black Guy

The McFarlands

Commentary

Chad Chad

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

LegalEagle

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ

Dance

BDASH

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

Michael Le

Fashion and Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Mina Le

Nikita Dragun

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Sideserf Cake Studio

Uncle Roger

Gamer

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Health and wellness

Austen Alexander

Blogilates

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

The Fitness Marshall

Kids and family

Brody Hudson Schaffer

FunnyMike

Ninja Kidz TV

Rebecca Zamolo

Zeth & Saylor

Learning and education

bigweirdworld

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

Alexa Rivera

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Retirement House

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Gay News (Josh Helfgott)

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

JLaservideo

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Westen Champlin

Sports

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin

FaZe Deestroying

Jesser

Ryan Garcia

Tara and Hunter

Technology

Glarses

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Cinematography

Ashley Xu

Go4x4

James Hoffmann

Lyrical Lemonade

Samba Films

Editing

Airrack

Brandon Rogers

Cooking With Lynja

MrBeast

UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

Visual and special effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Happy Kelli

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

Writing