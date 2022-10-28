The Streamy Awards are the original award show as far as online content creation is concerned, and with more than 40 categories and tons of nominees, there’s enough to make your head spin.
The 12th annual Stream Awards are set for Dec. 4. While we don’t know who will take home any given award, there’s a slew of nominees and countless notable names that have a chance to take home some hardware.
In total, there are 39 categories for the award show and another seven for the Streamys Brand Awards. There are so many awards that they are divided into subcategories: Overall, Individual, Show, Subject, and Craft. The Brand Awards are their own grouping as well.
The show will be in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and be streamed on the Streamy Awards’ official YouTube channel. It’s nearly impossible to pick just a few of the high-profile names that have been nominated for a Streamy, so take a look for yourself and see all of the extraordinary talent that will be celebrated.
All Streamy Awards categories and nominees
Creator of the Year
- Addison Rae
- Airrack
- Blogilates
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dream
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mark Rober
- MrBallen
- MrBeast
Show of the Year
- Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
- Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones (First We Feast)
- I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)
- In Space with Markiplier
- RDCWorld
- Sidetalk
- Twitch Rivals
- UNHhhh (WOWPresents)
Streamer of the Year
- HasanAbi
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Kyedae
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
International
- Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- HikakinTV (Japan)
- Khaby Lame (Italy)
- Mythpat (India)
Short Form
- DeMarcus Shawn
- Ian Boggs
- Savanah Moss
- Sheena Melwani
- the cheeky boyos
Breakout Creator
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Kallmekris
- Kirsten Titus
- MrBallen
- Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- kkatamina
- QTCinderella
Collaboration
JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable — First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig — My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media — Pranks Destroy Scam Callers (GlitterBomb Payback)
MrBeast — Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo — Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel
Creator for social good
- Invisible People
- MrBallen (MrBallen Foundation)
- MrBeast and Mark Rober (#TeamSeas)
- Ryan Trahan (Feeding America)
- The Game Theorists (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
Creator Product
- Feastables (MrBeast)
- Happy Dad (NELK)
- Holo Taco (Simply Nailogical)
- POPFLEX (Blogilates)
- PRIME Hydration (Logan Paul x KSI)
Crossover
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Gordon Ramsay
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
- Post Malone
First Person
- Airrack
- courtreezy
- JiDion
- Safiya Nygaard
- Yes Theory
Just Chatting
- BruceDropEmOff
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
Variety Streamer
- Asmongold
- Lirik
- Ludwig
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Valkyrae
VTuber
- CodeMiko
- Ironmouse
- Nyanners
- Veibae
- Zentreya
Podcast
- Dhar Mann
- In Space with Markiplier
- Jack Pop
- NORMAL BRITISH SERIES (Brandon Rogers)
- RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
- Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
- Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)
- I spent a day with (AnthonyPadilla)
- Sidetalk
- UNHhhh (WOWPresents)
Animated
- Haminations
- illymation
- Jaiden Animations
- Ketnipz
- MeatCanyon
Beauty
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
Comedy
- Adrian Bliss
- Kallmekris
- RDCWorld
- Rich Black Guy
- The McFarlands
Commentary
- Chad Chad
- Danny Gonzalez
- Drew Gooden
- Jarvis Johnson
- LegalEagle
Competitive Gamer
- iiTzTimmy
- NICKMERCS
- Shroud
- tarik
- TenZ
Dance
- BDASH
- Enola Bedard
- Matt Steffanina
- Merrick Hanna
- Michael Le
Fashion and Style
- Gunnar Deatherage
- Kenz Lawrén
- Mina Le
- Nikita Dragun
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Babish Culinary Universe
- Cooking With Lynja
- Nick DiGiovanni
- Sideserf Cake Studio
- Uncle Roger
Gamer
- Aphmau
- Dream
- LazarBeam
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
Health and wellness
- Austen Alexander
- Blogilates
- Doctor Mike
- Dr Julie
- The Fitness Marshall
Kids and family
- Brody Hudson Schaffer
- FunnyMike
- Ninja Kidz TV
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Zeth & Saylor
Learning and education
- bigweirdworld
- Casual Geographic
- Colin and Samir
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- Alexa Rivera
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Kara and Nate
- Retirement House
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
- Gay News (Josh Helfgott)
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
Science and Engineering
- I did a thing
- JLaservideo
- Mark Rober
- Simone Giertz
- Westen Champlin
Sports
- Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
- FaZe Deestroying
- Jesser
- Ryan Garcia
- Tara and Hunter
Technology
- Glarses
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
Cinematography
- Ashley Xu
- Go4x4
- James Hoffmann
- Lyrical Lemonade
- Samba Films
Editing
- Airrack
- Brandon Rogers
- Cooking With Lynja
- MrBeast
- UNHhhh (WOWPresents)
Visual and special effects
- Buttered Side Down
- Corridor Crew
- Happy Kelli
- SoKrispyMedia
- Zach King
Writing
- Baron Ryan
- Brandon Rogers
- Daniel Thrasher
- Julie Nolke
- LongBeachGriffy