All eyes on her: Amouranth dominates TwitchCon San Diego viewership with her IRL streams

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 was a huge draw on its own thanks to all the thrills and spills over the weekend. But, it was also a content mill for many Twitch streamers who livestreamed their experiences.

According to StreamHatchet, it generated 5.7 million hours watched across the board. 714,000 of those hours were derived from the official channel, and another 391,000 were from the Twitch Rivals channel.

The rest came from Twitch’s biggest stars and streamers.

While it fared well for them all, the streamer who pulled the biggest numbers was Amouranth; people tuned into her channel for 889,000 hours across the October event.

Image via Amouranth on Twitter

The next closest streamer was TheDanDangler with 834,000 hours. After that, it tapered off quite a bit.

People tuned in to Yoo “Jinnytty” Yoonjin’s Twitch channel for approximately 405,000 hours, followed by JayStreazy’s for 355,000 hours, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s for 344,000 hours, and Robcdee’s for 319,000 hours.

One True King co-owners Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris and Nick “Nmplol” Polom also garnered around 300,000 hours watched each across the Twitch meet-ups.

Image via StreamHatchet

However, TwitchCon wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Amouranth. The popular female streamer was forced to retreat to her private quarters for a while during the event after her stalker turned up. It kept her at bay for a while until the situation was dealt with, and she was able to return shortly after.

Despite that scare, Amouranth said the event was “so fun.” She was able to meet fans, network with other streamers, and of course, livestream the whole thing, which did wonders for her channel.

It rounded off an already stellar year for her in terms of viewership.