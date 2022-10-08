Alinity is not going to TwitchCon because “disappointed” in streamers’ “lack of empathy”

Popular Twitch streamer Alinity commented on her notable absence from TwitchCon, stating that she elected to skip the streaming convention due to her disappointment in streamers generally.

After a nearly three-year hiatus, TwitchCon has finally returned to North America with the onset of TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Many streamers have used the convention to reconnect with their audience, community, and fellow content creators after a long period of social isolation, though not all Twitch streamers have flocked to the event.

Alinity, a popular Twitch streamer affiliated with the streaming collective and organization OTK, notably declared her intention to avoid TwitchCon and stream from home. The content creator cited personal feelings towards streamers at large as to why she decided to miss the event.

“With all the drama that happened, I’m just feeling kind of disappointed,” Alinity admitted, “I’m just feeling kind of disappointed in people and the industry and maybe our lack of empathy toward each other really showed. I’m really sad to be honest.”

Though currently holding a disappointing outlook toward the influencer industry and her fellow streamers, Alinity says she hopes she can change her mind. For the time being, she intends to continue to distance herself from other creators.

Alinity’s statement likely refers to the situation surrounding AdrianahLee’s sexual assault by CrazySlick, and the conflict quickly spiraled around the issue. Though she had no intention of joining the streamers’ frenzy of conflict, she was later dragged into the issue by being brought up on the Leftovers Podcast, though she quickly withdrew herself from the ensuing conversations.

TwitchCon comes only weeks after a massively drama-filled month where many of the website’s premier content creators were at each other’s throats. Though many have since made peace and even joked about ongoing issues, relations at TwitchCon appear to be going peacefully.