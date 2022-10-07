QTCinderella hints at stopping her Wine About It podcast in Twitch convo with xQc

During a conversation with xQc, popular Twitch streamer QTCinderella may have confirmed the end of her podcast, Wine About It, with fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa.

While visiting QTCinderella and her partner Ludwig’s house, QTCinderella asked if xQc could say “rest in peace to Wine About It?” QTCinderella likely said this in jest, referring to the role xQc played in the escalation of the ensuing streamer conflict, where he regularly butted heads with QTCinderella.

QTCinderella jokingly insinuated that the only way her podcast could be saved was if xQc appeared on the first episode back, but the French-Canadian streamer appeared uninterested in joining the potential broadcast. The fate of Wine About It is still extremely unclear, but without her co-podcast partner, it appears unlikely QTCinderella intends on reviving the show anytime soon.

On Sept. 19, 2022, Trainwreck accused popular Twitch creators Mizkif and Maya Higa of covering up the sexual assault of Twitch streamer AdrianahLee by CrazySlick, a friend of Mizkif and Higa. In a leaked call, Mizkif said that Higa went to AdrianahLee’s apartment to understand the full story and admittedly played a part in crafting Lee’s initial response. In her latest statement on the matter, Higa claims she did not act to cover up Lee’s assault but admitted that her decision to visit Lee was “irresponsible.”

Higa has since taken an indefinite step back from streaming, without any indication of whenever she may return to Twitch. Streamer and known friend to QTCinderella and Higa, Will Neff, cast doubt over Higa’s intentions to ever return to streaming in general. Still on break, many fans assumed that QTCinderella and Maya Higa’s podcast, Wine About It, would likely see an untimely conclusion anyways.