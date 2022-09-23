Alinity asks for privacy after being pulled into ongoing Twitch drama

Alinity says she wants out of the ongoing, all-encapsulating streaming conflict.

Twitch streamer Alinity expressed last night that she only wishes to be left alone after being mentioned on The Leftovers Podcast, comparing xQc’s coverage of AdrianahLee’s sexual assault with the alleged DMs released between Trainwreck and Alinity.

The past week has seen unprecedented conflict between countless Twitch streamers. AdrianahLee’s sexual assault accusations against CrazySlick have spawned numerous conflicts, with one being an intense debate between xQc and Hasan over their initial reactions to the accusations made by Trainwreck. Though the two streamers seemingly reached an agreement by the end of a heated call, both xQc and Hasan have continued to criticize each other’s coverage.

On The Leftovers Podcast, hosted by Hasan Piker and Ethan Klein of H3H3 fame, Klein compared xQc’s initial reactions between the alleged sexual assault and harassment of both AdrianahLee and Alinity. In his comparison, Klein claimed inconsistencies in xQc’s opinions for the different cases.

Regarding the discussion involving alinity on today’s show pic.twitter.com/NBvitmJaFF — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 23, 2022

The podcast’s segment on Alinity’s case quickly caught criticism since many viewers and fellow streamers called out Klein and Piker for allegedly bringing up Alinity’s situation without her explicit consent. Many viewers found Klein’s actions hypocritical, especially as the topic revolved around the consent to bring up AdrianahLee’s sexual assault.

Following the podcast, Klein went on to clarify that he received Alinity’s consent to speak on her situation. Though Klein said that he reached out to Alinity prior to The Leftovers Podcast segment, other streamers have cast doubt over this since neither Klein nor Piker brought this up during the segment itself.

I just want to be left alone. — Alinity (@Alinity) September 23, 2022

After being prominently featured in the ongoing discourse, Alinity soon after tweeted that “I just want to be left alone,” saying that she simply wishes to be left out of any conflict. Alinity’s plea was met with significant support from fellow streamers.

Though Alinity has been pushed into this ongoing and seemingly all-encapsulating conflict on Twitch, it appears her desire is only to leave the situation as fast as possible.