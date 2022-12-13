Adin Ross shows growth with Kanye West interview decision

For the past couple of weeks, speculation has surrounded Twitch streamer Adin Ross after reports surfaced that he might have controversial figure Kanye West on his stream in the near future.

West has turned heads for all the wrong reasons this year as he has continually and unapologetically stood by antisemitic comments that include the defense of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Naturally, the planning of a stream with the problematic celebrity drew strong reactions online, including one from fellow creator HasanAbi, who pointed out that giving West a platform could ultimately hurt Ross’ bottom line.

About a week later, Ross has decided that he’s not going to follow through with potentially having West on stream, and his reasoning was what any decent person would have hoped.

“I can’t have my platform be used to spread hate, and I can’t have my platform be used to basically insult people and hurt people,” Ross said. “I decided not to go through with the stream. I see everybody putting Ls in my chat. That’s cool, ‘L Adin. You’re a pussy.’ I understand, whatever. I mean I don’t understand. I really don’t. Yes, I know it would be my biggest stream ever, but sometimes it’s not worth it.”

The 22-year-old Adin Ross has been in the spotlight as a streamer on Twitch for about three years now, and he’s been known to make questionable decisions, including associating Andrew Tate, an online personality notorious for spreading misogynistic propaganda.

It’s unlikely that this decision is a complete 180 for Ross, but at the very least, putting in plain terms that he doesn’t want his platform to be used to spread hate is a step in the right direction for a young and increasingly influential creator. Now it’s on him to prove that’s the case through his actions.