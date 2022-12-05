Hasan says Adin Ross could be ‘f*****g destroyed’ if he mishandles Kanye interview

Kanye West is seemingly running to whatever media outlets will take him amid his continued outspoken controversial statements—and apparently Adin Ross’ Twitch stream is the next stop.

Ross has never shied away from any opportunity to maximize his viewership, even if it means selling his soul. But today, HasanAbi responded to Ross’ reported booking of Ye with a strong warning.

While he previously suggested that he “might play a role” in the interview, Hasan had some words today for the younger Ross, who might be biting off more than he can chew.

According to Hasan, having a conversation with Kanye West, who has repeatedly doubled down on strongly antisemitic opinions in the past few months, has the potential to result in reporting on Ross that could get him into trouble.

“The media doesn’t care about Adin Ross, until he has a fucking conversation with Kanye West and potentially Nicholas Fuentes in front of hundreds of thousands of kids and it’s all over TikTok,” he said. “Then Adin Ross will go down the Andrew Tate route without even realizing. They will go through all of his old shit. They will rip his ass apart, OK, straight up. They don’t care about Adin Ross to that degree, but they do care about Kanye West. They do care about someone placing Kanye West on a prominent platform… If he doesn’t do this in the appropriate way, he’s going to get fucking destroyed.”

Similar to the way that xQc warned Hasan of what Ye’s following would do to him if he moderated the appearance, Hasan is concerned that an even more powerful group will be looking through Ross’ history. With any number of trained reporters from high-profile publications and outlets digging through Ross’ social media and streams, he could be vulnerable to having unpleasant parts of his life highlighted. That kind of microscope going over his past could put him in danger of getting “cancel culture” levels of backlash.

While Ross might believe he’s developing a relationship with West or setting himself up for something bigger, Hasan added that this interview is just a transaction for West and Fuentes, who are just trying to spew their rhetoric.

“There’s a lack of care on every avenue here,” he said. “Fuentes doesn’t care about what happens to Kanye West. He’s just trying to use him to get his message across. … Neither of them care about Adin Ross either. They don’t care if he gets fucking banned. They don’t care. They just want to funnel as many fucking ideas as possible to unique audiences, new audiences as quickly as they can and they’ll crash and burn it into the fucking ground.”

Given much of the speech that people like West and Fuentes have dished out on shows like Alex Jones’ Info Wars recently, Ross’ channel could very well be at risk of being banned by Twitch if he platforms any of the anti-Jewish sentiments that West has repeatedly stood by.