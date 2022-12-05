Think twice: xQc warns Hasan to steer clear of Adin Ross’s impending Kanye interview

The star doesn't think the discussion will go well.

Ahead of the upcoming Adin Ross stream featuring Kanye West, popular political streamer Hasan said he “might play a role” in the interview. In response, xQc warned his fellow broadcaster about getting into the mix of such a controversial meeting.

Just yesterday it was reported Twitch superstar Adin Ross would be interviewing veteran musical artist Kanye West on his stream at some point in the near future, and the overall response was mostly negative.

Many showed concern about how terrible they thought the interview will go, especially with Kanye’s recent track record.

So when Hasan announced he may be joining the interview, fans were equally concerned. This group also contains Twitch’s top dog, xQc, who gave a warning to his friend and fellow streamer about joining the upcoming interview.

“This is a warning to my boy Hasan, I’m telling you bro, I know you can take some hate or whatever, ok dude, but this is a whole different ballgame, ok. I would not get into the middle of this, ok.,” xQc said.

“Cause if you try to moderate and be a part of the conversation people will say ‘L guy, sleeper guy, annoying guy, kick him out, fuck him.’

The star Twitch streamer added to his warning too: “They’re gonna start sending hate to the point where it becomes absolutely unbearable… I’m telling you, dude.”

But the star didn’t stop there. XQc further warned Hasan and explained the dangers of crossing a fanbase like West’s.

“They see these guys as idols because of the music they create and they don’t give a fuck about anything else, they don’t give a fuck,” the streamer continued.

They are massively in love with anything they do because of the music and they will say some outlandish shit and throw insane amounts of hate your way if you try to be reasonable in the discussion like that. I would stay away from that as far as I can.”

XQc changed subjects after giving his thoughts on the situation, but the 27-year-old’s warning to fellow broadcaster Hasan rang true to many viewers who expressed this in his Twitch chat.

There is no set date for Adin Ross’s on-stream Kanye interview as of yet, and it remains unclear whether or not Hasan will actually participate in the stream.