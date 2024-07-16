Adin Ross pledges to end ‘edgy’ persona as he fights for Twitch comeback

Controversial streamer Adin Ross has this week told fans he wants to “move on” from the edgy content and toxicity that very strongly defined much of his early career, especially as he looks to earn a return to Twitch after eight bans.

Ross, who hasn’t gone live on Kick since he played Elden Ring and slots in a late-May broadcast, has declared he won’t be the same when he comes back.

The 23-year-old has been suspended on Twitch since 2023. Screenshot via Adin Ross on Twitch

In a lengthy message shared to his waiting fans on Twitter/X Spaces, the absent streaming star promised he would be “really, really focused on cleaning up” everything from his brand power to the toxicity around his Kick fandom. “The toxic, edgy shit was cool and all, but now I wanna do some big shit,” he explained.

While he never said exactly what he wants to do brand-wise beyond describing his future plans as “fire shit” and repeatedly talking about collaborations, the 23-year-old did genuinely sound like he’s been working on things. “There’s no point staying in this little bubble,” he eventually declared, before telling his fans if they were just sticking around to see him continue being toxic that they should leave.

“We’re still going to have some toxicity, of course, but I want to be able to do dope shit,” he said. You don’t want to see me stuck in the same room with the same people every day. That edge shit can only go so far.”

Adin Ross speaks on getting unbanned from Twitch. pic.twitter.com/qBAlIXQKDp — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) July 14, 2024

There’s a big roadblock for Ross making a grand comeback on Twitch as a new and improved streamer though⁠—Ross remains suspended on Twitch after eight infractions saw him permanently banned. He’s very aware of the hurdle (and even begged Twitch to reconsider in April) but there’s little he can do.

Dot Esports understands the young star is trying to make inroads with Twitch brass to be given a second (or rather, ninth) chance but there appears to be nothing moving on that front. Dot has reached out to Twitch for comment.

For the time being, Ross appears content to work on things behind the scenes. He gave no indication when he’d return to streaming on Kick⁠—and may never. Either way though, he asked his fans to be patient with him.

“It’s not that I’m too mature [for my fans],” he added, “but I’m just trying to grow… better my career and your guys’ entertainment at the same time.”

Ross started as an NBA 2K streamer before embracing Just Chatting.

