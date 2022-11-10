Adin Ross has been banned on Twitch after being swatted for the second time this year. The incident happened during his stream on Nov. 9—almost exactly three months after the first time.

The moment Ross realized he was being swatted, he contacted someone on the phone and informed them about the situation. “We got swatted. I’m streaming right now,” he said. “There’s a swat team at my house right now, bro. I can hear them.”

Then, he hung up the phone, took his headset off, placed his hands on his head, and asked the person who was behind it, who he assumed was watching, “why on earth” they did it.

“Fuck. Why do y’all do this, bro? Why do y’all do this?” he repeated in a distressed tone. “Why the fuck do y’all swat people? I hear my friends outside already being screamed at by cops, bro.”

The police officers couldn’t be seen other than through reflections in the window as their flashlights swept across the room, but they could be heard. They instructed Ross to walk outside.

A conversation ensued as he tried to clear things up. However, the camera kept rolling on throughout the ordeal—and that was presumably the reason why Twitch decided to ban him.

Ross wasn’t thrilled about it. “I really got banned on Twitch for being swatted,” he said in a now-deleted tweet.

However, no less than 26 minutes and 49 seconds after the ban was imposed, Twitch decided to overturn it—all but confirming that it was imposed to stop the incident from being broadcast to the masses.

The risk of being swatted is a serious issue that streamers have had to deal with for a while now. Ludwig Ahgren, who was swatted in August, described it as one of the scariest experiences he’s ever had.

That being said, there’s no reason to stream it when it happens—at least in the eyes of Twitch.

Update Nov. 9, 10.39pm CT: Updated article after Adin Ross was unbanned.