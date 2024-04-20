Stellar Blade trailer showcases some of the flashiest moves in the game

Stellar Blade is getting ever closer to its release date, and developer Shift Up has released a new trailer showing off some of the flashiest moves in the game called Beta Skills.

In Stellar Blade, players can use a wide range of attacks on enemies, some more versatile and effective than others. The trailer shows how each Beta Skill can be charged and followed up with successive attacks, including a multi-thrust move that ends with a high damaging finish, a heavy single-thrust, a double backflip effective on single targets, various wide swing attacks, and more.

One of EVE’s Beta Skills is an effective flip attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube channel.

According to the trailer’s description, these attacks use Beta Energy, which is charged by attacking enemies.

Some of these attacks were previously seen in the game’s demo, which was released back in March. Beta skills serve as some of Eve’s most powerful moves, and their variety and versatility make them quite effective at dispatching enemies, no matter the situation. The demo features an hour of content, the first boss, and a variety of enemies to familiarize yourself with from the early game.

Stellar Blade recently received a music video titled “EVE” with K-pop artist BIBI that was themed around the game’s protagonist. The game will launch on April 26 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

The developers have done a great job of showcasing different types of attacks players can use in the game through this trailer, and the full game will undoubtedly feature even more of these flashy moves.

