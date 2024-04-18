K-pop star BIBI releases sexy Stellar Blade song and music video

With hype levels for PS5-exclusive Stellar Blade reaching critical mass, K-pop star BIBI has joined forces with PlayStation for a tie-in song and music video named after the game’s heroine.

BIBI, the K-pop sensation who placed second on the reality show The Fan, stars in the sultry music video for the song “EVE,” which just dropped today, less than one week from the game’s full release on April 26.

The song’s titular heroine. Image via Shift Up

In the video, the 25-year-old singer appears in a red outfit with a spider-like ornament on her face as she walks through some sort of genetic lab that houses what looks like clone variants of herself. Eventually, she comes face to face with another version of herself as the video comes to an end.

BIBI has come to prominence in South Korea but is now growing in popularity in the West as well. She boasts over three million followers on Instagram, and her most recent video for the song “Bam Yang Gang” has over 17 million views on YouTube after releasing just a few months ago.

The team-up between BIBI and Stellar Blade’s developer, SHIFT UP, feels natural as the Korean developer based out of Seoul prepares to launch their first-ever game under PlayStation after being founded in 2013.

For those looking for reviews to help them decide whether to pick up Stellar Blade, the review embargo for the game ends on April 24 at 9am CT, just two days before the game’s full launch on PS5. Our review for the game will be live at that time as well.

Stellar Blade is the first AAA release for the developer after a mobile title called Destiny Child. Founder and CFO KyungRip Min previously worked on games such as Magna Carta and Blade & Soul.

Stellar Blade launches exclusively for the PS5 next week on April 26.

