Stellar Blade: How to collect the Mind Map Copies in the Looking At You mission

Looking At You is a side mission in Stellar Blade in which your objective is to find three Mind Map Copies so that Lily can repair Enya. The mission starts when you speak to Su in the Xion basement bar, but you might find a Mind Map Copy before that.

Recommended Videos

The Looking At You mission is available as soon as you arrive in Xion. It’s represented by the exclamation mark on the west side of the map. Follow that marker, go down the stairs into the bar, and approach the stage to start the mission. But if you’ve followed the Stellar Blade main story mission and been to Sisters’ Junk first, then you’ve probably already seen a Mind Map Copy for sale and wondered what it is.

What does a Mind Map Copy do in Stellar Blade?

It’s definitely worth buying the Mind Map Copy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Mind Map Copy doesn’t exactly do anything, but it’s worth buying anyway because it’s a quest item. The rewards for completing the Looking At You mission just about outweigh the cost of buying the Mind Map Copy from Kaya at Sisters’ Junk. You get 900 Gold, two Highly Concentrated Potions, one Lingering Potion, and a big chunk of SP for completing the mission, and it leads to more missions later on. The Mind Map Copy is expensive at 1,000 Gold, but I’d still say it’s worth buying.

Where to find the three Mind Map Copies in Stellar Blade

Lily is more like a surgeon than an engineer sometimes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first objective in Looking At You is to speak to Lily at the Safehouse and ask her about Enya. She’ll tell you that she needs some materials to repair her:

3 Mind Map Copies

10 Extreme Nano Elements

1 WB Pump

You can buy the WB Pump at any shop, and you should probably have enough Extreme Nano Elements by now (I know I did), but the Mind Map Copies are going to take some finding.

As already mentioned, the first Mind Map Copy is for sale at Sisters’ Junk in Xion. So, simply go there (it’s the pink shopping bag icon on the map), talk to Kaya, and buy her one and only Mind Map Copy for 1,000 Gold.

One down, two to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other two Mind Map Copies are dropped by special Naytiba that look like balloons with legs. The first of these is on a narrow path on the north side of the Wasteland. From the entrance to the Wasteland, follow the path and then turn sharp left so that you’re heading north, almost doubling back on yourself. The “balloon Naytiba” is guarded by two Hedgeboars.

I don’t advise opening the box at the end of this path unless you’re feeling very confident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other “balloon Naytiba” is at the end of a path south of the entrance to The Wasteland and is unguarded.

This one was easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all the Mind Map Copies and other materials, go back to Lily and she will repair Enya, which completes the Looking At You mission.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more