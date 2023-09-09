Where to get the Narwhal Ship in Starfield – location, cost, stats

If you are on the hunt for a ship in Starfield that can cover all bases, dish out and eat damage, and carry plenty of cargo, then the Narwhal might just be what you are looking for. This beast might look a bit goofy, but it is an absolute workhorse.

How to get the Narwhal

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshto by Dot Esports

You can purchase The Narwhal from Taiyo Astroneering on Neon, but The Narwhal is a tough ship to track down if you don’t know exactly where to go to get it. First, you need to make your way to Neon. Neon can be found in the Volii System, on Volii Alpha. When you spawn in at the main area on Neon and find yourself on the promenade, turn left.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk down to the end of the promenade, and you will come to the Ryujin Industries HQ. Make your way to the elevator in the back and then hit the button to Taiyo Astroneering. They are a bespoke shipbuilder, and you can only get their parts here. The other thing you can only get here is the Narwhal. It is also very expensive, costing roughly 450,000 Credits. For a discount on the price, be sure to increase your Commerce skill. Getting this skill fully ranked up fast will save you 20% of the price of anything you buy.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get into Taiyo Astroneering, you will need to walk along the corridor, take a left, then another left down into the main showroom. Here, you will find Veronica Young, who performs a similar function to your average Ship Services Technician, such as allowing you to sell your ships.

The Narwhal Stats

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class C Reaction – 36

Crew – 7

Jump – 30 LY

Shield – 995

Las – 24

Bal – 114

MSL – 86

Mass – 1593

Fuel – 560

Hull – 2118

Cargo Capacity – 1760

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Narwhal is a complete beast, and if you have all your relevant skills for weapons and shield ranked up, it is incredibly difficult to die. It also has automatically tracking turrets that will rip most enemies apart, so you are not limited to doing damage only while following a target with your reticles.

The Narwhal also comes with a Pharmaceutical Lab, a Research Lab, a Weapon Workbench, an Industrial Workbench, and a Spacesuit Workbench. It also has multiple other rooms for storage, day-to-day living, and crew quarters.

About the author