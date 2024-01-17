When does the big Starfield patch release?

Starfield has received several updates since its release in 2023, and Bethesda said it plans to deliver an update roughly every six weeks this year. The first update of 2024 is the biggest one so far, and it’s not far away.

The patch will add over 100 fixes and improvements, including fixes for game-breaking bugs, bugged quests and minor bugs, and upgraded graphics. Starfield is a massive game, so its no wonder players found countless bugs that need fixing. If you want to know when this critical patch will roll out, read on.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

When does the Starfield update release?

It will first be on Steam Beta. Image via Bethesda

The first major Starfield update of 2024 was supposed to release for Steam Beta on Jan. 17, but it has been delayed due to an “issue” the dev team discovered. On Jan. 16, Bethesda said it will release the patch on Steam Beta “later this week,” which means we’ll get the update by Jan. 19 at the latest.

This update will initially release on Steam Beta, with the release date for Xbox Series S|S and PC to be announced two weeks later. So, while we don’t have the Starfield patch release date right now, we will know by the start of February and update this piece as soon as we have confirmation.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

What is Steam Beta?

Beta programs might bug your games. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Steam Client Beta is a Steam feature that allows players to try out updates before they are released to the general public. Developers can test the update and how a smaller number of players react in Steam Beta before making it official. This allows the development team to make changes based on the reception.

How to get into Steam Beta

It’s easy to get into Steam Beta, and you can opt out if you change your mind. Here’s a step-by-step on how to get into Steam Beta:

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Open the Steam app.

Click on the Steam icon in the upper left corner.

Click on Settings.

Go to the Interface tab.

On the Client Beta Participation, click the No Beta Chosen button and change it to Steam Beta Update.

What will the Starfield patch fix?

Better graphics are on the way. Image via Bethesda.

Bethesda hasn’t released the full patch notes yet, but there will be over 100 bug fixes and improvements. Here are some of the fixes Bethesda revealed that are coming with the update:

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad