When does the big Starfield patch release?

It's the biggest one yet.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 08:03 am
|
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 08:04 am
An astronaut staring at Saturn in space in Starfield
Screenshot via Bethesda YouTube

Starfield has received several updates since its release in 2023, and Bethesda said it plans to deliver an update roughly every six weeks this year. The first update of 2024 is the biggest one so far, and it’s not far away. 

The patch will add over 100 fixes and improvements, including fixes for game-breaking bugs, bugged quests and minor bugs, and upgraded graphics. Starfield is a massive game, so its no wonder players found countless bugs that need fixing. If you want to know when this critical patch will roll out, read on.

When does the Starfield update release?

A gunfight happening in Starfield with fire on the background.
It will first be on Steam Beta. Image via Bethesda

The first major Starfield update of 2024 was supposed to release for Steam Beta on Jan. 17, but it has been delayed due to an “issue” the dev team discovered. On Jan. 16, Bethesda said it will release the patch on Steam Beta “later this week,” which means we’ll get the update by Jan. 19 at the latest.

This update will initially release on Steam Beta, with the release date for Xbox Series S|S and PC to be announced two weeks later. So, while we don’t have the Starfield patch release date right now, we will know by the start of February and update this piece as soon as we have confirmation.

What is Steam Beta?

A screenshot of Steam's settings highlighting in red the option to disable beta client.
Beta programs might bug your games. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Steam Client Beta is a Steam feature that allows players to try out updates before they are released to the general public. Developers can test the update and how a smaller number of players react in Steam Beta before making it official. This allows the development team to make changes based on the reception.

How to get into Steam Beta

It’s easy to get into Steam Beta, and you can opt out if you change your mind. Here’s a step-by-step on how to get into Steam Beta:

  • Open the Steam app.
  •  Click on the Steam icon in the upper left corner.
  •  Click on Settings.
  •  Go to the Interface tab.
  •  On the Client Beta Participation, click the No Beta Chosen button and change it to Steam Beta Update.

What will the Starfield patch fix?

Character creation menu in Starfiled.
Better graphics are on the way. Image via Bethesda.

Bethesda hasn’t released the full patch notes yet, but there will be over 100 bug fixes and improvements. Here are some of the fixes Bethesda revealed that are coming with the update:

  • Eye of the Storm issues, such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.
  •  Stability improvements.
  •  Graphic improvements, from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows.
  •  Improvements to sun disk geometry and planet ring shadows.
  •  Fix for bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost.
  •  Fix for ship hatches marked inaccessible.
  •  Fix for asteroids following ships.

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.