The best Starfield mods available now (June 2024)

Like prior Bethesda RPGs, Starfield has developed a bustling modding community. With the best Starfield mods, you can tweak and tinker with every facet of the sci-fi epic and tune them to how you like.

Recommended Videos

From relatively simpler quality-of-life changes to full-blown gameplay overhauls, you have no shortage of choices when building your perfect Starfield load order. However, to make your Nexus haul simpler, we have curated the 10 best mods you should absolutely use in your next adventure amongst the stars.

10 best Starfield mods

StarUI series of mods

All useful info at a glance. Image via Bethesda/m8r98a4f2

Mod Creator Download link StarUI HUD m8r98a4f2 Nexusmods StarUI Inventory Nexusmods StarUI Workbench Nexusmods StarUI Outpost Nexusmods StarUI Ship Builder Nexusmods StarUI Configurator Nexusmods

Across the board, Starfield’s UI leaves much to be desired. There’s many systems the game throws at you and none of their menus are as compact as they could have been, all the while suffering from a lack of functionality.

Enter the StarUI suite of mods. They touch all menus and introduce various quality-of-life features that make navigating them significantly more convenient. They also come with a handy configurator, so you can tune the overhauled UI just to your preferences.

Better Crowd Citizens

Crowds feel less lifeless. Image via Bethesda/dasangbing

Mod Creator Download link Better Crowd Citizens BB84 Nexusmods

Even the biggest Starfield fans will admit the crowds in the game’s cities are an eyesore. With lifeless faces, they often give the game an uncanny valley vibe where nobody—except your character and a select few NPCs—has any significance in the world.

The Better Crowd Citizens mod repurposes real human faces to appear on the crowd NPCs. This gives the ambient crowd in cities like New Atlantis and Neon a much-needed facelift: No more un-immersive zombie horde in NASA-punk megalopolises.

Starfield HD Overhaul

Everything looks snappier. Image via Bethesda/luxor8071

Mod Creator Download link Starfield HD Overhaul luxor8071 Nexusmods

For a 2023 AAA game, Starfield didn’t really boast the best visual fidelity. While that has never been Bethesda’s strong suit, the modding community has always banded together and created all kinds of graphics mods that transformed the games into looking cutting-edge.

The Starfield HD Overhaul is a fantastic all-in-one package of high-quality textures that takes care of most things. Naturally, you’d spend the longest time downloading this mod, but with the performance-neutral graphical boost, it’s totally worth the time.

Royal Galaxy

Terrormorphs will now be truly terrorizing. Image via Bethesda/JaeDL

Mod Creator Download link Royal Galaxy – A Compatible Starfield Revamp Balance Overhaul And Cut Content Restoration JaeDL Nexusmods

If you played through Starfield already, you know how drab the game’s combat feels, especially at higher levels. This can be mostly attributed to poor weapon and enemy balancing.

The Royal Galaxy mod, as it says on the tin, revamps almost every gameplay aspect. Now, your encounters with Terrormorphs and Ashtas will be a whole lot more challenging and fitting of the game’s lore. Besides, the mod also restores a host of cut content, so even if you have played most quests in the game, this time they will feel a bit different with new dialogues and other additions.

PEAK – Enemy Combat AI

Be more mindful when approaching gunfights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mod Creator Download link PEAK – Enemy Combat AI BasedGodAce Nexusmods

While Starfield was a step up from Fallout 4 regarding shooting mechanics, the enemies still felt quite static and seemed to lack any real intelligence compared to what we have come to see in modern AAA games.

The PEAK mod fixes most of that problem and makes combat much more dynamic. You will now see enemies employing teamwork and flank maneuvers while incorporating distractions. Paired with the Royal Galaxy mod, PEAK will ensure your combat encounters are more lethal and something you can’t mindlessly engage in.

TN’s Ship Modifications All in One

Tinkering will be much more rewarding. Image via Bethesda/TheOGTennessee

Mod Creator Download link TN’s Ship Modifications All in One TheOGTennessee Nexusmods

Shipbuilding is one of the most complex and fun mechanics of the Bethesda RPG. While we’ve all spent countless hours in the shipbuilding menu crafting the space truck of our dreams, some of its aspects could definitely use touchups.

Enter TN’s Modifications All in One mod. It improves almost with ship parts. Habs, for example, now add cargo load capacity and hull HP depending on their size.

Astroneer – Become a Starship Designer

You can even encounter your own creations out in space. Image via Bethesda/codegangsta

Mod Creator Download link Astroneer – Become a Starship Designer codegangsta Nexusmods

If you ever felt like quitting the Constellation and making ship-building your only purpose in the Starfield universe, this mod is for you. With Astroneer, you get to be a freelance ship designer. The mod features a fully voiced NPC, a progression system to unlock more ship parts, and radiant quests to build thematic ships.

TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse

Go build a full-blown industrial agricultural complex. Image via Bethesda/Tank-girl444

Mod Creator Download link TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse Tank-girl444 Nexusmods

For anyone coming from Fallout 4, the outpost system of Starfield must have felt a little too undercooked. The DLC-sized TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse mod aims to overhaul the outpost system and make it just as it should have been. With this, you will be building large colonies with complex production chains, new buildings, NPC recruitments, and better yet, “massive mechs.”

Starvival – Immersive Survival Addon

Take care of your needs—quests can wait. Image via Bethesda/lKocMoHaBTl

Mod Creator Download link Starvival – Immersive Survival Addon lKocMoHaBTl Nexusmods

With so much roleplaying potential, Starfield seemed like a massive missed opportunity for Bethesda when the game launched without an official Survival Mode.

The Starvival – Immersive Survival Addon mod builds on what’s already there and adds new mechanics that’d reasonably fit in a NASA-punk universe. It introduces basic needs, addiction, spaceship refueling, and a host of other mechanics that will make you treat your next playthrough in a much slower and more methodical manner.

Human Activity on Earth – Man-made Points of Interest

The cradle of civilization is no longer a grave. Image via Bethesda/wSkeever

Mod Creator Download link Human Activity on Earth – Man-made Points of Interest wSkeever Nexusmods

Starfield’s recreation of planet Earth left much to be desired. Humans ventured to the Settled Systems and all that’s left in 130 years is a sandy barren wasteland—that seemed somewhat hard to stomach.

The Human Activity on Earth mod ensures your next visit to humanity’s erstwhile home isn’t as disappointing. It now has human-themed points of interest, just like countless other Starfield planets and moons in the Settled Systems.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy