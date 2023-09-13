Starfield: Where to find and how to use Caelumite

Caelumite is among the rarest resources in Starfield and is used for a variety of research and crafting purposes. Unlike other exotic in-organic resources in Starfield, Caelumite is almost exclusively tied to specific main storyline quests.

For most in-organic resources, ranging from Lead to Platinum, you can scour the galaxy and find an abundance of any materials on a far-flung planet. Caelumite is a notable exception, found very infrequently despite being incredibly useful. If you are trying to uncover Caelumite in Starfield, this is what you need to know.

Where to get Caelumite in Starfield

Caelumite deposits are only found by Artifact pieces in Starfield. After joining Constellation as part of the main quest chain in Starfield, you will soon start scouring the galaxy for mysterious Artifacts to help complete your Armillary.

You will encounter Caelumite early on in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The overwhelming amount of Artifacts can be found in underground caverns, tucked away from the surface. Before you can extract the Artifact, you will need to use your Laser Cutter to free the Artifact from deposits of Caelumite holding it in place.

Usually, there are large amounts of Caelumite surrounding the Artifact, so I highly recommend that you seize the opportunity and collect as much as you can during main storyline quests. Note: You won’t find Caelumite during every Artifact-related Constellation quest. Missions such as Entangled or No Sudden Moves see you gather Artifact pieces that have already been extracted.

What can you use Caelumite for in Starfield?

Caelumite can be used to create a number of weapon and armor modifications, outpost modules, and various research projects. During my first playthrough of Starfield, I did not invest too much time into crafting and instead found Caelumite to be a great way to make extra Credits.

The Mining League on Neon is a great place to sell your Caelumite or find other in-organic resources | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Caelumite is extremely rare, you can sell off nodes for high prices. If you are trying to make a profit off your Caelumite, I recommend that you take your minerals to the Mining League in Neon, found on Volii Alpha. Here you will get the best prices for your hard-earned Caelumite.

