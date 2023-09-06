Starfield: How to complete No Sudden Moves mission

No Sudden Moves is the tenth main Starfield storyline mission for the Constellation faction. Though this mission primarily revolves around extracting yet another Artifact, how you get it will be drastically different from your past ventures.

To get the Artifact necessary to complete this mission, you will need to make contact with a ship dubbed The Scow and interact with the eclectic Captain Petrov. During this mission, you are faced with various different choices.

Whether it be attacking the Scow, killing Captain Petrov, or playing into the Captain’s ego, there are various different methods of approaching this mission.

Where to find The Scow in Starfield

You can find The Scow here, or set the mission as active for a more direct marker | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scow can be found orbiting Procyon V-b in the Procyon A System, right next to the Sol System. As you approach The Scow, you will engage in a short conversation.

From here, you will have the choice between persuading, attacking, or letting one of your companions take over the conversation.

I persuaded the Scow that I have business with Petrov. Though this required me to pass a Persuasion check, it did allow me to complete this interaction without any bullets being fired. Of course, you can always attack, though this will make everyone hostile.

Should you kill Captain Petrov in Starfield?

You might find Petrov a bit self-obsessed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you are on the Scow, make your way to Captain Petrov. The Scow can have a confusing layout filled with rare items from the old world, but if you just follow the stairs upwards, you will eventually run into Captain Petrov.

Upon speaking with Petrov, you will have several options. Again, I suggest you attempt to persuade Petrov to let you see his prized Artifact. You can attack Petrov, but it will start a fight with the entire crew of the Scow, and since you are surrounded, it’s not the best idea. If you strike Petrov, he will surrender and still allow you to see the Artifact.

Whether you attack or convince Petrov, he will lead you through various doors to finally arrive at the vault. No matter how good your Persuasion skill is, Petrov will be adamant that you cannot take the Artifact.

Now you’re alone with Petrov, I recommend you still steal the Artifact and shoot the Captain once or twice to force him to surrender.

No matter what, you will need to commit an act of piracy in No Sudden Moves. The benefit of this, however, is you are free to steal anything else off the Scow after you have forced Petrov to surrender, and his ship contains some very valuable items. Return to your ship and place the Artifact in the Lodge to continue with your next Constellation mission.

