Starfield: Where to buy Nova Galactic Ship modules

If you are trying to build the best possible ship in Starfield, then you will have learned by now that some manufacturers just make better parts than others. As the very first ship-manufacturing corporation in the Starfield universe, you better believe that Nova Galactic has some interesting tricks up its sleeve. If you are looking for Nova Galactic ship parts, we can show you where to go.

Where to buy Nova Galactic parts

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase Nova Galactic parts from the Ship Technician located at New Homestead on Titan. This is one of the moons of Saturn in the Sol system and is one jump away from Alpha Centauri, your starting system. You can find him standing right beside the Trade Authority kiosk. Interact with him and ask to view and modify your ship to be able to upgrade them or enter the shipbuilder. Now, you will visit Nova Galactic Staryard early in the game, but that is abandoned, and you won’t be able to get any part there, sadly.

The reason that most people want to buy Nova Galactic parts is actually for the massive 3×3 habs that they make. If you are looking to create a truly chunky ship, then Nova Galactic habs are for you. They also do pretty good dockers, landing gears, cockpits, and grav drives, and there will be plenty of options for you to choose from.

Now, one of the things to keep in mind is that certain modules only become available if you meet three very specific requirements.

Your Starship Design skill will need to be the correct rank. As you level up, you will get access to improved, superior, cutting-edge, and, finally, experimental ship modules. You will need to meet any other requirements that the parts might have. Some will need specific weapon skills or Piloting skills to be available. You will need to be at the appropriate level to get access to the part in the first place.

There are lots of other places for you to go to buy all manner of ship parts, so make sure you plan your builds carefully. It can be a good idea to start upgrading ships before you start building them from scratch.

It is actually a good idea to wait until pretty late into the game to start making ships because you will have access to more parts. There are a lot of excellent free ships you can get access to in the game to keep you going until you gather up the cash and levels to really start building some beasts.

