Starfield voice actor shuts down homophobe by confirming their character is bixsexual

One of Starfield’s voice actors confirmed their character in the game is bisexual after a homophobe claimed being able to flirt with their married character made no sense.

Elias Toufexis, a voice actor who played Sam Coe in Bethesda’s newest production, tweeted on Sept. 4 he played the space cowboy as bisexual. It was a response to one of player’s comments about how “gross” it is that male characters may flirt with Sam in the game, given his assumption the companion is a straight guy.

Luckily, the said player was quickly debunked by Toufexis, who provided some context on Twitter that he played Sam as bisexual. In a further tweet, he explained he’s been working on Starfield for five years, and had “conversations about each character’s wants, needs and, yes, even their sexuality. I played Sam based on those discussions.”

Related All Starfield companions and how to recruit them

“I chose to play Sam as if the choice of his sexuality was made long ago as opposed to him trying it out for the first time with the player. Which informed how I played him in moments,” the voice actor said. When going into details, he explained it’s about saying certain lines in different ways, if a man was to flirt with Sam, for example.

Tons of gamers have admired Toufexis response and praised him for defending bisexual characters and representation in gaming. Additionally, they also pointed out how they love traveling with Sam in the game itself, and thanked Toufexis for his brilliant performance.

Fortunately, Bethesda isn’t the only studio taking such a route when creating characters. Many developers have been introducing bisexual characters in their games, showing representation and opening many more opportunities for its players during their playthrough. You don’t have to look far far for examples. Baldur’s Gate 3 also gives the option to romance multiple companions regardless of gender.

In Starfield itself, the romance game is also strong. You can woo a few different characters, but, you may want to rethink pursuing love with every single one of them.

About the author