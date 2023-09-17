Starfield: Should you kill Imogene or let her live in the Guilty Parties mission?

In Starfield, you’ll encounter a variety of NPCs while completing missions for different factions. Imogene Salzo is a character you’ll meet at Ryujin Industries, and during one of the missions, you’ll get a choice to assassinate or save her. Naturally, you need to know whether to kill or let Imogene live while completing this mission.

Here’s what you should do with Imogene during the Guilty Parties mission in Starfield.

Should you let Imogene live in the Guilty Parties mission Starfield?

Speak to Imogene about the mole.

The Guilty Parties mission for the Ryujin Industries faction starts after you’ve completed the Background Checks quest. During this mission, you’ll be tasked with finding the mole in Ryujin that leaked Project Dominion’s data to Infinity LTD. Dalton suspects Imogene to be the mole at first and asks you to find her. Imogene is hiding at the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout on Neon, and you’ll need to visit this area to know more about the mole situation.

Imogene is working both sides but not against Ryujin.

Once you are at the hideout, search for Imogene in the Syndicate Backroom. Speak to this NPC and listen to what she has to say in her defense. Imogene accuses Ularu of setting her up with the Infinity LTD deal and claims to have conclusive proof. I recommend playing out all the dialogue options at this point by making multiple saves, as you’ll get more insight about this situation.

Imogene hands over a slate with evidence against Ularu, and you’ll need to hand over this item to Dalton. Later on, Dalton figures out that Imogene is innocent and that Ularu is the actual mole acting against Masako. Saving Imogene’s life and siding with her during the Guilty Parties mission brings this character back to the Ryujin offices after you’ve completed the final faction mission.

What happens if you kill Imogene in the Guilty Parties mission in Starfield?

Killing Imogene is one of the choices you can make during the Guilty Parties mission, and admittedly, it is the worst outcome in this scenario. After assassinating this character, you can loot Imogene’s Passcode, her suit, weapon, credits, and the slate, which contains evidence against Ularu. Return to Dalton with the evidence, or confront Ularu directly after dealing with Imogene.

Dalton will be disappointed that you didn’t follow orders to bring Imogene in instead of killing her. On the other hand, confronting Ularu after killing Imogene gives you a chance to learn the truth. Ularu confesses that she is the mole and is looking to take over the reins of Ryujin Industries. She also asks for your support against Masako.

The following faction missions for Ryujin revolve around acquiring and using the Internal Neuroamp that allows you to manipulate other characters easily. You’ll get to make a choice between Masako and Ularu during the board meeting, at which point you can implicate Imogene as the mole. Remember, killing Imogene means she won’t return to Ryujin after you’ve completed all the missions for this faction.

