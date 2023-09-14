Starfield: Should you side with Ularu or Masako in the Guilty Parties mission?

Guilty Parties is one of the later missions in the Ryujin Industries faction quest chain in Starfield. Though you have mostly been grabbing coffee and committing light crimes up to this point, this mission forces you to make several hard decisions. This includes whether you should side with Ularu Chen or Masako Imada.

Throughout the last several missions, you have been tasked with uncovering the mole inside of Ryujin. Once you find out that Imogene, your original recruiter, has been framed by Ularu, you need to choose whether to help usurp Ryujin’s CEO or not. Before making this choice, you might want to know the consequences of either decision.

Should you confront Ularu in Starfield?

Whether or not you decide to kill or spare Imogene, you can confront Ularu Chen to uncover the truth behind Ryujin Industries’ mole situation. I recommend that you confront Ularu and push her to tell you the truth, verifying what Imogene said.

Ularu will eventually confess her crimes, but not without persuasion | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Ularu to confess that she is the mole won’t be easy and will require you to pass a difficult persuasion check. I was able to get past this pretty easily by saving up my Auto-Persuade ability, though you might want to invest some points into the Persuasion Skill if you haven’t already.

After Ularu confesses, you have two options: side with Ularu and help her become the new Ryujin Industries CEO, or side with Masako, the current leader.

Should you side with Ularu or Masako in Starfield?

I choose to side with Masako at the end of Guilty Parties in Starfield. I made this choice for a couple reasons. First, your final mission in the Ryujin Industries questline will revolve around whether or not to push the Neuroamp to market.

Masako stands in opposition to Ularu’s Neuroamp project, worried about the consequences that mind control could bring whenever released to the public. If you aren’t too worried about the ethical concerns behind the Neuroamp and want to see Ryujin take a more sinister turn, then Ularu should be your choice.

Who you decide should take the role of CEO will impact the final two missions of the Ryujin Industries questline. You will need to decide who you stand with by the end of the mission, as you will report your findings to Dalton by the end of Guilty Parties.

About the author