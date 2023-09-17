Starfield: How to complete the Guilty Parties mission

In Starfield, apart from the main story quests there are several faction missions you can complete to earn XP, credits, and rewards.

Guilty Parties is a mission for the Ryujin Industries faction that revolves around finding a mole working against the company and can go terribly wrong in so many ways if you’re not careful. Here’s how to complete the Guilty Parties mission in Starfield.

How to start the Guilty Parties mission in Starfield

Dalton serves as Ryujin’s head of security. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Guilty Parties faction mission for Ryujin Industries starts after you’ve completed Background Checks. Interact with Dalton on the executive office floor of the Ryujin building to begin this mission. He tasks you with finding Imogene Salzo, located in her office on the operations floor.

Use the elevator to reach the operations floor and head for Imogene’s office. You’ll find Yuko waiting in front of the office; speak to her to know more about Imogene’s last known location. Yuko informs that she last saw Imogene at Frankie’s Grab and Go food stall, which also holds a passageway to the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout.

Yuko also advises you to get clearance from Dalton before heading out to find Imogene. Return to Dalton and inform him of the development. Dalton asks you to speak to Benjamin Bayu at the Astral Lounge before visiting the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout.

Should you do the favor for Benjamin Bayu in Starfield?

Bayu is the Administrator of Neon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Benjamin Bayu is located on the VIP floor of the Astral Lounge at the Trade Tower in Neon on Volii Alpha). While it is optional to interact with this NPC during the Guilty Parties mission, I’d recommend speaking to Benjamin Bayu as he will have a favor to ask. While speaking to his NPC, you can use the Persuade dialogue option to avoid getting sidetracked by extra tasks and favors.

Alternatively, choose the “I’m all ears” dialogue option to listen to Bayu’s request. He asks you to steal Kumiho’s Slate which contains incriminating evidence against Neon’s all-powerful administrator. I’d highly recommend interacting with Benjamin Bayu before visiting the Syndicate as this allows you to enter their lair in peace. He sends word to Franchesca Moore to host you at the hideout.

How to enter Seokguh Syndicate Hideout in Starfield

Enter the Ebbside to explore the undercity of Neon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Seokguh Syndicate Hideout can be accessed through Frankie’s Grab and Go food parlor located in the Ebbside area in Neon on Volii Alpha. Take the Ebbside door behind the Spaceport elevator and the Mining League building as shown by the white arrow in the image above. You can reach Frankie’s Grab and Go quickly from this entrance.

Once you reach the shop, walk inside and speak to Franchesca Moore at the counter. She informs you that Imogene is located inside a room at the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout. You can enter the hideout from Frankie’s Grab and Go by entering from the door across the entrance.

Seokguh Syndicate Hideout Alternate Entrance in Starfield

Walk down the lane to find the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports The alternate entrance to Syndicate Hideout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is an alternate entrance to get inside Seokguh Syndicate Hideout, and I recommend this path if you are looking to avoid optional interactions with Benjamin Bayu and Franchesca Moore. Head to Ebbside and take a right from Frankie’s Grab and Go stall. You’ll find a lane with a group of stairs leading to the terrace.

Take the stairs to reach the terrace, and you’ll find a metal structure on the left-hand side after reaching the top. Go around this structure to find a vent that leads to the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout. This vent has a novice lock, so make sure to bring a Digipick to get in from this alternate entrance.

Where to find Kumiho’s Slate in the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout in Starfield

Take the stairs to reach the floor above in the Syndicate Hideout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kumiho’s Slate is an item you’ll need to find if you’ve accepted Benjamin Bayu’s request to complete a favor. This slate is located in a room on the floor above in the Syndicate Hideout, and the area is heavily guarded by enemies. You can reach Kumiho’s room by taking the staircase located in front of the entrance area of the Syndicate Hideout.

While getting up the stairs, take the smaller staircase on the right to enter the computer room shown in the image above. This room will have several guards, and you can sneak past them to reach Kumiho’s room.

You can use the Void Form Starborn power to stay invisible while infiltrating this hideout. Likewise, you can also wear Legendary-grade spacesuits, helmets, and packs that have the Chameleon trait to stay hidden while sneaking. Alternatively, reach Rank Three Concealment to gain a chameleon-like ability while staying still and crouch-walking.

Hide until Kumiho leaves the room or relocates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered Kumiho’s room, it is best to stay crouched to remain invisible. If you don’t have the powers or gear items to hide, stick to the peripherals of the room as the boss tends to stay near the computer desk.

Kumiho will move to another position after a while, which is when you should move closer to the computer desk. Kumiho’s Slate is kept just on top of this desk as shown in the image above. Steal this item and trace your steps back following the same path to reach the entrance and continue with the mission.

Give Bayu Kumiho’s Slate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve left the Syndicate Hideout, return to the Astral Lounge to hand over Kumiho’s Slate to Benjamin Bayu. Select the Give Slate dialogue option to learn more about the favor. The slate contains evidence against Bayu which he would like to get rid of. I brought the slate back to Bayu, and I’d recommend doing the same during this mission.

Where to find Imogene in Seokguh Syndicate Hideout in Starfield

Walk straight from the entrance to find the Backroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the entrance area of the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout, keep walking straight until you reach the armory. In the armory, you’ll notice a silver staircase that leads to the floor above. Take this staircase to reach the Syndicate Backroom, inside which you’ll find Imogene Salzo.

Get inside the Syndicate Backroom and speak to Imogene Salzo about the mole that’s working for Infinity LTD. This is an essential part of the mission where you can choose to assassinate Imogene or hear her part of the story to find out the real mole.

Should you let Imogene live or die in Starfield?

Imogene is working both sides but not against Ryujin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While interacting with Imogene, you’ll have a chance to spare her life, and this is the better choice to make as she has information about the real mole at Ryujin. I listened to and selected all the different dialogue choices to get a better understanding of the narrative.

Ularu sets Imogene up by planting Project Dominion’s details to show she’s the mole from Infinity LTD. However, Imogene claims that she doesn’t have the clearance to even know about Project Dominion, and provides evidence to prove it. You can choose the Cyber Runner dialogue option to further verify Imogene’s story if you have this character trait.

Imogene blames Ularu for setting her up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also an Attack dialogue option at the bottom of the conversation screen. While killing Imogene wouldn’t change the mission objectives, Dalton would be angry at your character for not following orders.

You can pick up Imogene’s weapon and the slate containing evidence against Ularu to hand them over to Dalton after assassinating Imogene.

All choices and outcomes for the Guilty Parties mission in Starfield

The Guilty Parties mission in Starfield comes down to making certain key choices as an operative of Ryujin Industries. You can explore all three of these outcomes by creating multiple game saves to make different choices.

Personally, saving Imogene and exposing Ularu is the best path to take, but you can also choose to support the latter.

Side with Ularu

After speaking to Imogene at Syndicate Hideout, you’ll have an optional mission to confront Ularu. Visit the executive offices and interact with her. You can persuade Ularu to reveal her true intentions, but make sure to unlock the Persuasion and Negotiation skills beforehand.

Ularu also wants your support to take down Masako as the CEO of Ryujin, and you’ll have to choose a side during this conversation. Remember, siding with Ularu means Imogene won’t be returning to Ryujin Industries anymore.

Side with Imogene

Hand over the evidence slate to Dalton to side with Imogene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Siding with Imogene allows you to expose UIaru by handing over the evidence directly to Dalton. Return to Dalton’s office instead of confronting Ularu after collecting the evidence from Imogene. Dalton plans to verify the information before acting on it, so you’ll need to wait until the mission to infiltrate Infinity LTD starts. Eventually, Ularu gets exposed in a board meeting at the end of the faction missions for Ryujin, and Imogene gets reinstated to her position in the company.

Kill Imogene

Killing Imogene won’t block you out of other quests, but it is the worst outcome for the Guilty Parties mission. You’ll receive Imogene’s Passcode, the evidence slate against Ularu Chen, some credits, and her weapon. Ryujin’s faction missions end with your character becoming the senior operative, and Imogene’s death won’t affect this achievement.

