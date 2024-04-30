Starfield Shattered Space release date: When will Starfield’s first DLC go live?

Ever since Starfield launched in September 2023, players have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the spacefaring title’s first DLC release, Shattered Space—or even just any release date news directly from Bethesda Studios.

Fortunately, we now have a confirmed release window for the Starfield DLC.

When will Starfield‘s Shattered Space DLC be released?

Maybe it will launch on Starfield’s one year anniversary? Image via Bethesda

Todd Howard confirmed that the Shattered Space DLC for Starfield will be released in the Fall of 2024—sometime between September and November this year—in an interview with Kinda Funny Games which aired on YouTube on April 29.

Howard and Bethesda Studios have yet to confirm an exact release date and time beyond that expected window for the time being.

What we can expect in the Shattered Space DLC

Bethesda has been very quiet about what the Shattered Space DLC will include, so there’s little to go on. However, there are rumors it will focus on the House Va’ruun.

In the same interview with Kinda Funny Games, Howard mentioned that Starfield’s massive May update will include features such as city map improvements, gameplay options, shipbuilding features, and more gameplay options. So, thankfully, these features and issues are being addressed before the DLC launch.

Howard also confirmed in this interview that an early version of the Starfield Creation Kit is already in the hands of some creators to test and muck about in, but there is no official release date for this either. It may likely be released alongside the Shattered Space DLC or at least a little closer to the release date.

However, in terms of specifics for the DLC, there is yet to be anything official. Players hope there will be a more immersive story, romance options, new companions, enemies, weapons, and ships, or a whole new story arc—but again, nothing has been locked in.

While it seems like the devs are only working on buffing its Fallout games, given the skyrocketing playerbase due to the success of the Amazon TV series, they are working on Shattered Space, which is looking like it will be out by the end of the year.

