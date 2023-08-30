Starfield set to feature exclusive Imagine Dragons music after band drops major hints

It looks like Imagine Dragons have created gaming-related music yet again, as multiple hints point out to some kind of soundtrack for Starfield.

The band dropped a Twitter post on Aug. 29, where a lone character is seen wandering on what looks like another planet. Gamers immediately thought it was related to Starfield since Imagine Dragons’ website has a countdown with stars in the background, and it actually ends on Aug. 30, a day before Starfield’s early access launches.

Needless to say, fans are beyond excited about the news and possibility. “If this is actually Starfield related… I am going to lose my mind,” one of the Twitter replies reads.

It’s not surprising to see people so excited given Imagine Dragons’ record for making music for games and game-related shows. The band was responsible for the League of Legends 2014 World Championship anthem called Warriors, which has been beloved by many fans of the MOBA. The American pop rock band also made Enemy, one of the most popular songs from the Arcane animated series, which is based on League’s universe.

Therefore, it’s safe to guess whatever’s coming is also a song related strongly to Bethesda’s newest production. The game has an enormous marketing and even produced a live-action trailer, which was shown at Gamescom 2023.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait until we get our answer, and perhaps a new musical track too.

