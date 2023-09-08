Starfield Reliant Medical location guide

Sometimes you need a helping hand in Starfield, especially after engaging in a firefight, or even before. That’s where medical supplies come in handy, but you might not have stumbled upon all of the places you can get them.

While finding healing items as you adventure is often one way to do it, if you visit the right storefronts you shouldn’t need to. That’s where Reliant Medical comes in. This store is a must-visit place in New Atlantis but it may have you wondering, where can it be found?

How to reach Reliant Medical in Starfield

Here is the doctor at Reliant Medical. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting to Reliant Medical can be quite tricky as the center is far out of the way from where you’ll usually shop in New Atlantis’ residential district. Fortunately, if you know it’s there, the actual path is super simple.

Start at the New Atlantis Residential District train stop .

. Walk straight through town veering left past CJ’s 49-Hour store .

. Once you exit this alley turn right down the ramp .

. Now you should see the back of Reliant Medical straight ahead in a blue building.

in a blue building. Enter the building, go through to the doctor’s office and you’re done!

Sometimes seeing it done is easier, I know myself this is the best kind of guide for me, so we’ve prepared a video showing you the path that you can easily copy.

How to reach Reliant Medical in Starfield. Video by Dot Esports

What does Reliant Medical sell in Starfield?

Unlike many of the other shops in New Atlantis, Reliant Medical has one specialty: aid. So this is one of the best spots to pick up your medical supplies. Here is a list of the items that you may find at this facility:

Addicrone

Anchored Immobilizers

Antibiotic Cocktail

Antibiotics

Bandages

Boosted Injector

CQB-X

Heal Gel

Heal Paste

Heart+

Immobilizer

Junk Flush

Med Pack

Penicillin X

Snake Oil

Zipper Bandages

That’s a lot of medical supplies, right? Well, it only gets better. Being a doctor’s facility, if you simply need a fix-up on the spot you can get your medical needs serviced by the doctor and leave in a perfectly healthy state.

Now you know where to find Reliant Medical you shouldn’t have any trouble venturing the starfields in tip-top shape.

