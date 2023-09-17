Starfield players wish upon a star for the return of a classic Fallout feature

Ever notice just how quiet it can be roaming a planet or traveling through space in Starfield? Do you want to break the monotony and silence with a little music, or the latest news update from United Colonies? Starfield players are missing the classic radio feature seen in Bethesda’s Fallout series and believe its addition to the space-fairing title makes total sense.

Players want to be listening to “space radio” while completing mundane tasks, according to a Sept. 16 Reddit thread, similar to that seen in other Bethesda titles. From “singing tunes while space trucking” to hearing about the latest goings-on in the universe, explorers just want to fill the quiet with something. One player would even be fine with listening to ads while getting Contraband scanned.

One player understands the lack of a faster-than-light comms system so the absence of radio during flight makes sense, but in a city or near a populated system? It’s a missed opportunity, they believe.

Another wished Bethesda added items like cassette tapes or disc players that explorers could find in their travels, similar to the stat-bonus magazines scattered around the game. Imagine finding a taped recording of a song and plugging it into your ship’s system Guardians of the Galaxy-style.

Such items do even exist in the game, with players discovering “Ancient Video Tapes” that look identical to a VHS (if you don’t know what a VHS is, ask your parents).

One player loved the addition of music and radio in Fallout 4 and even pitched the idea of a side character that could spout space-based conspiracies. “I would love to listen to a conspiracy-based space looney on a meteor in the depths of space with some sort of space minivan talking about crazy sightings and corporate secrets,” they said.

The mod community would have a field day with such a feature, and likely still will knowing just how devoted some modders can be, so check back in as time goes on to see whether a radio feature mod is added to Starfield.

That’s not to say it’s too late for Bethesda to add the feature in a future update. We already know an expanded story and location list is expected in 2024’s Shattered Space DLC for the game, and if the studio can add an entire campaign and planetary system then how far off that is a radio?

Maybe we’re invested too, but in the meantime, catch me throwing on some music while mining my thousandth aluminum for my next outpost.

