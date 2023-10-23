Starfield players agree New Game Plus needs to keep more things from original saves

Starfield players are fed up with having to leave behind the blueprints for their favorite spaceships and outposts when they enter New Game Plus mode.

There is no better feeling than finally finishing Starfield’s long main campaign, which takes close to 30 hours unless you speedrun the whole story. For most players, it takes a solid day and a half to complete the story, and that in-game timer runs up even higher if they decide to expand their spacecraft and outposts along the way.

Those same players have quickly realized moving over to Starfield’s New Game Plus mode erases all that time spent on spaceships and outpost blueprints though, and are now petitioning Bethesda to change how that works.

In Starfield’s New Game Plus mode, you bring over parts of your character’s development from the original campaign playthrough but lose your materials, including your blueprints. It’s become a major sticking point for many players, as they’ve spent countless hours working to buy or steal ship and outpost blueprints.

So, not being able to bring them to New Game Plus is mindboggling, players say, because they believe it should already be implemented. If characters can have their skills and build, why can’t they remember blueprints, or at least have access to them?

This is likely intentional, as this is the New Game Plus mode where characters can’t bring over materials from their original playthrough. Some Starfield players have found a way to remember their blueprints by taking screenshots of their ships and outposts, but it is a tedious process and not for those who want multiple images of their creation’s breakdown. And you have to have the time to collect all those screenshots.

Many hope a new Starfield mod will be created where they can easily import their older ship and outpost blueprints and export them into New Game Plus saved files.

For now, Starfield players will have to make do with screenshots of ships and outposts, because that’s the only way to bring your beloved creations to New Game Plus.

