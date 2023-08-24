Starfield leaker tries to hide his tracks after showing face in videos

DHavenShadow, who leaked 40 minutes of Starfield gameplay on Aug. 22 and then uploaded a series of YouTube videos showing his face, has deleted them all in the last few hours.

This comes as no surprise as DHavenShadow allegedly committed a series of serious crimes. Not only did he allegedly leak Starfield gameplay—which could be enough to get him into legal trouble with Bethesda and Microsoft—he also admitted to stealing copies of the game from a warehouse. He allegedly tried to sell the stolen copies online as well.

Starfield fans discovered on Aug. 24 that all the content DHavenShadow uploaded to YouTube has vanished. He uploaded numerous short videos showing his face since Aug. 22 and quickly made a name for himself in the community. Ultimately, this might lead to his demise, depending on how far Bethesda and Microsoft are willing to go.

While you won’t find anything related to Starfield on DHavenShadow’s YouTube channel anymore, his content has already spread across the internet, and people have saved the videos he uploaded. When anyone uploads a video, image, or anything else to the internet, it’s there forever, and that’s no different in DHavenShadow’s case.

If you’re excited to play Starfield as soon as possible but aren’t keen to look at the leaks, the good news is that we’re exactly one week away from the early access start.

