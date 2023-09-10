Starfield: How to get Heller’s Cutter

While Starfield is replete with powerful weapons, many of them use an evolution of Fallout 4‘s random generation system to simply spit out a gun with better stats and a few modifiers, making true unique weapons few and far between. One of the rare few is Heller’s Cutter, the personalized Laser Cutter of Heller, one of your colleagues at Argos Extractors. You may remember the basic Laser Cutter as the very first weapon you get to hold in Starfield and a crucial tool during the tutorial.

Your Laser Cutter will remain useful far into the late game, as it’s the best way to extract those precious, precious resources from planets you visit, but if you’re looking for an option with more flair, Heller’s Cutter is there for the taking, no matter what Heller himself has to say about it.

Where to find Heller’s Cutter in Starfield

Somewhat predictably, Heller’s cutter is where you first met him: the Argos Extractors mining outpost on Vectera in the Narion system. More specifically, it’s inside the building to the right of the landing pad, tucked away inside a cutter crate very close to the entrance. You may remember a crate just like this holding your own cutter during the tutorial, and identically to that one, all you need to do is walk up and press E (or X or A, depending on whether you’re using a controller) to claim the cutter for yourself.

Sorry, Heller. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s important to note here that you can only acquire the cutter during or after the Back to Vectera mission, which tasks you with returning to the tutorial moon to track down the Constellation scientist Barrett. If you try and strike out for Vectera’s real buried treasure before then, you’ll find the building it’s stored in locked and entirely inaccessible. Don’t worry too much, though, as you’ll be led back there during the course of Starfield‘s main story.

For all intents and purposes, it’s a standard cutter, but it comes with a cool paint job and a fixed damage bonus against robots. If Vasco‘s been bothering you again, this is just the tool you need to take care of him. If nothing else, this combat bonus technically makes it an upgrade over your own cutter, but it’s unlikely you’ll use it for anything but mineral harvesting anyway. If you’re in the market for the really good stuff, you should consider joining the Freestar Collective and getting your hands on a souped-up six-shooter instead.

