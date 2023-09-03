Should you join the Freestar Collective in Starfield?

Much like Skyrim before it, Starfield has no shortage of factions to join, social clubs to sign up for, and megacorps to intern at. One of these myriad options is the Freestar Collective, a group of rough-and-tumble space settlers that reject the authority of the United Colonies and take an altogether more libertarian approach. In short: space cowboys.

While you’ll be funneled toward the Freestar Collective’s peacekeeping force as part of Starfield‘s main story, as one of your Constellation companions is deeply involved with them, the choice of whether or not to join the Rangers formally is left entirely in your hands. If you’ve been longing to inject a little Red Dead into your Starfield, though, they may just be the choice for you.

Pros and cons of joining the Freestar Rangers in Starfield

First and foremost, the signing bonus is substantial. Just for throwing your hat in, you’ll get a unique apparel set, but the real draw here is the Deadeye revolver, a unique weapon that deals quite a bit of damage and looks stylish doing it. You’ll also gain free access to the Rock, the Ranger HQ in Akila City, radiant missions that will dispatch you all across the galaxy to hunt down outlaws, and, as with every other major faction, a bespoke faction questline that has you chasing down ghosts from the Rangers’ past.

You should, however, stay away from the Freestar Rangers if you’re a stealthy player. Both their radiant and main quests are all about keeping the peace the hard way, which means you’re invariably going to be pulled into a few Old West-style shootouts that slower or squishier characters will stand little chance in. Think of this group like the Companions in Skyrim—they’re all about shock and awe in the face of overwhelming odds. Characters geared more toward subtlety should stick with the corporate intrigue of Ryujin Industries instead.

Still, there’s little downside to just taking the introductory loot and running if you really want to and forging out your own cowboy legend elsewhere. Happy trails, partner.

