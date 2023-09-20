Starfield: How to find the Colander ship

The Colander is an empty, ominous vessel floating in space in Starfield that tells a horror story of a voyage gone wrong. If you can manage to find the Colander, inside you can a high level alien threat and plenty of loot left behind.

The Colander is a massive ship left abandoned in space after its entire crew fell to an unknown Terrormorph. This space ship dungeon essentially acts as miniature version of Alien: Isolation inside of Starfield. If are unsure of how to find the ship or how to take down the Interloper, this is what you need to know.

Where to find the Colander in Starfield

The Colander ship in Starfield can be found in the Schrodinger Star System, in orbit of the Schrodinger III planet. Though some of Starfield’s most famous ships, such as Grandma’s Ship or the Starborn Trader, are actively moving throughout the settled systems, the Colander can always be found in the same place.

The Schrodinger System can be found to the east of Cheyenne and Leviathan. I will advise you to only approach this ship once you reach the higher levels of Starfield. This is a level 65 system and the Interloper, though the only enemy on board the ship, can range anywhere from level 50 to level 85. Be sure to come well-armed before boarding the Colander.

Colander Ship in Starfield, explained

The Colander is a large, vacant ship in Starfield. The entire crew of the Colander has been killed by a Terrormorph known as the Interloper that somehow managed to get on board. Though the Interloper is trapped inside the ship, you are able to free and slay the horrific creature. You will have to fight the Terrormorph, but there are plenty of areas onboard the ship to loot both before and after the Interloper has been slain.

How to find the Interloper in Starfield

Before you find the Interloper lurking inside the Colander ship in Starfield, you will need to learn the fate of the crew. Immediately after boarding the Colander you can find the corpse of Magalie V and the Our Last Resort Slate that first informs you about the Terrormorph onboard.

There are several other hints at the crew’s gruesome fate hidden around the ship. You can find further information about the creature in the Medical Bay Computer and the crew quarters with the Told You So Slate.

In order to get to the Laboratory and confront the Interloper, you need to descend down the hatch found near the crew’s bunks. Once on the lower level of the Colander, you can check on the Life Support Terminal to find that there are no survivors. There are more bodies and areas to loot on this lower level, but you will need to go down a dark, narrow hallway to find the Mainframe Computer.

Open the Mainframe to unlock all sealed doors on the Colander | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever interacting with this terminal, you can now unlock all sealed doors on the vessel. Return to the top floor and you can now venture into the Captain’s Quarters, just past the kitchen area. Along the way you can find Sarah P.’s terminal to further explain the Interloper and how it got trapped on the ship. You can also pick up the Vanguard Space Tactics 03 Skill Book near Sarah P.’s belongings, which increases your ship’s energy weapon systems damage by five percent.

This new open path will lead to the Laboratory, which has been thoroughly nested by the Interloper. During this section, I highly recommend that you crouch to stealth your way through. The Interloper actively prowls around this area, so you can run into it at any time.

How to kill the Interloper in Starfield

The Interloper can reach up to level 85 on NG+ | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Interloper is the single hardest fight I have had to deal with in Starfield so far. The creature has powerful lunging attacks that can kill you in one strike. Before squaring off against the Terrormorph, I highly recommend loading up on medical aids that increase damage resistance.

Thankfully, the Lab has a circular structure, so you can use a run-and-gun strategy to deal damage while keeping space between you and the monster. Specific Powers such as Phase Time and Grav Dash were invaluable to me during this encounter.

Also be prepared to dodge the Interloper’s equally deadly projectile venom spit. Ultimately, you will just need patience and a ton of bullets to take down the Interloper. There isn’t too much exciting loot waiting for you after you slay the Interloper, but you should check out the Science and Weapons crates inside of the Lab for some potentially rare loot.

