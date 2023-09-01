Starfield: Should you visit Grandma on her ship?

One could imagine that you would need to land on one of the planets to visit a space grandma. In Starfield, however, Grandma has her own ship, but players have been hesitant about docking and saying hi.

Though you may be thinking: “What’s the worst that can happen while visiting a grandma?” You should always have your guard up in open space. A random stranger can end up being bad news regardless of your attitude toward them. That’s why Starfield players have been having trust issues with Grandma.

Should you visit Grandma’s ship in Starfield?

Yes, we strongly recommend visiting Grandma’s ship whenever you see it in Starfield as she’ll have spare food waiting for you. Grandma’s cooking will allow you to heal up and you’ll also be able to pick up ingredients from her ship, an excellent way to stock up on materials for players with the Gastronomy skill.

When you hop onto Grandma’s ship, you’ll have various dialogue options ranging from showing gratitude to expressing your suspicions.

Is Grandma’s ship safe in Starfield?

Grandma’s ship in Starfield looks to be completely safe as she has limited dialogue options for a hostile outcome. Based on her answers, Grandma seems to be a lone adventurer who enjoys helping out others in open space.

Though we saw no reason to doubt Grandma’s story, some Starfield fans have been theorizing that she could be a cannibal. We certainly hope that isn’t the case since the wholesome encounter with the Grandma was a nice break from the captivating storyline.

Where can you find the Grandma in Starfield?

Grandma doesn’t have a fixed location in Starfield and she can appear in random locations, meaning your encounters with the grandma will be by chance in Starfield. Grandma is also a space adventurer, so she doesn’t like sticking around in one place for too long.

Whenever you see her ship, we recommend popping in and replenishing your HP and cooking ingredients.

Given Starfield’s vast open world, players find their system struggling as they venture into the unknown. Learning how to fix Starfield low performance issues can help you squeeze a few additional frames out of your system which can make quite a bit of a difference. The boost would also transition into an even better improvement in closed environment encounters like visiting Grandma.

