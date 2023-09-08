How to find the Starborn Trader in Starfield

The term Starborn holds special significance in Starfield. It describes people who have journeyed into The Unity, a cosmic nexus at the universe’s core, and gained unique gravitational powers along with the ability and expertise required to pilot advanced spaceships.

But did you know there’s also a Starborn Trader—an NPC dedicated to offering rare and specialized items?

Exclusively serving the Starborn, this trader ensures characters, including yours, access the rarest treasures in the cosmos, as long as you know where to find them.

Where to find the Starborn Trader in Starfield

In Starfield, the Starborn Trader, or the Mysterious Captain as many players know him, is a unique feature of New Game Plus. To meet this character, you must complete the main campaign and start again in New Game Plus.

You retain your level, powers, and skills in New Game Plus, but you’ll start from scratch in terms of weapons and resources. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Planets are set for another exploration, and relationships with characters reset, offering a fresh gameplay experience.

Once you’ve started New Game Plus, set your sights on the Feynman star system. Here, near Feynman I, the Mysterious Captain awaits. As you get closer, he’ll initiate a conversation, presenting his exclusive inventory for you to browse and buy.

The Mysterious Captain sells all sorts of wares. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does the Starborn Trader sell?

The Starborn Trader boasts a collection of both Legendary and Rare goods and all sorts of unique resources.

In my encounter, I spotted a Legendary Demoralizing Calibrated Va’ruun Inflictor. Despite its hefty price tag, I couldn’t resist buying it. I also noticed some Aldumite in their inventory. However, it’s worth noting the Trader’s stock list seems to change.

