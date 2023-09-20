Starfield: How to complete the In Their Footsteps mission

In Their Footsteps is a mission for the Constellation faction in Starfield and occurs much later in the main storyline. As you are now beginning to understand both the Starborn and Unity, many of the mysteries at the start of Starfield will now begin to unravel.

In Their Footsteps features a notable lack of combat compared to other Constellation missions, though you should be prepared to do plenty of traveling and talking. If you are unsure of where to go in In Their Footsteps, here is what you need to know. Note: there will be massive spoilers for the main plotline ahead.

Where to find the Scorpius in Starfield

Both the Hunter and Emissary are waiting inside the Scorpius. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the events of the Unity mission in Starfield, you will learn through a puzzle the location of The Hunter’s ship, the Scorpius. You can find both the Hunter and Emissary in the Oborum Prime Star System, orbiting around Oborum Prime.

As you enter the Oborum System, you can spot an all-too familiar Starborn ship. Open your scanner, target, and hail the Scorpius to begin your first dialog. You only need to mention that Keeper Aquilus sent you on a quest to find out more about the Unity.

The Hunter then invites you on board. As with any other ship, you only need to approach the Scorpius, target while scanning, and dock to board.

Who are the Hunter and the Emissary in Starfield?

Inside the futuristic Scorpius ship, you can speak with the Emissary and Hunter, who are already prepared to meet with you. Here you will speak with the two Starborn about the attack on the Lodge, the Artifacts, and the nature of the Unity.

The biggest reveal from this dialog however are the identities of the two Starborn. The Hunter shows himself to be Keeper Aquilus while the Emissary will be whichever companion died in the High Price to Pay mission. For me, this meant the Emissary was Sam Coe, though it could be any main Constellation companion.

Should you talk to the Hunter and Emissary in Starfield?

The identities of the two Starborn are shocking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After your conversation with the Hunter and Emissary, where you are pointed to return to Earth, you have the opportunity to speak with both characters. Here you can learn more about their identity, the Starborn, and the ultimate conclusion of gathering the Artifacts.

Here you will also begin to decipher their dueling ideologies. While the Hunter believes everyone worthy enough to gather Artifacts to build the Armillary deserves to be a part of the Unity, the Emissary wishes to control access to the Unity.

After speaking with both characters, all you need to do is board your ship and undock from the Scorpius. Don’t worry as you leave, neither the Hunter nor Emissary will attack you while you make your way to Earth.

