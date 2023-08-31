Unity Mission Guide: How to solve the Glyph puzzle in Starfield

‘Unity’ is a massive, galaxy spanning mission in Starfield that begins with an abstract search for the meaning of Unity, and eventually ends with finally making contact with the Starborn. The Glyph puzzle, however, can be a frustrating obstacle between you and one of the biggest revelations in Starfield.

Once you have read the Pilgrim’s Final Writing at Pilgrim’s Rest, you eventually need to land on Hyla II. Only a few steps away from your landing position is a puzzle you need to complete to proceed to your next location. Though your tools are simple, the solution is not readily apparent. If you are trying to solve the Glyph puzzle in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

How to solve the Glyph puzzle in Starfield

The Glyph puzzle in Starfield is fairly simple to solve, despite the lack of directions. There is a beam of light coming from a looming tower just over your head. The floating panel located at the start of the puzzle controls this beam. There are four direction buttons on the Glyph panel, with the buttons moving the beam in the corresponding direction.

The beam will begin in the far right corner of the area, just move to down and to the left | Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you land on the correct spot, the map before you will light up | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The platform the beam shines on is the map of the galaxies. All you need to do is direct the beam to the furthest dot on the left. Use the pictures above for refence. Once you place the beam over the correct dot, the representation of a galaxy, your mission tracker will update. Visual effects also appear on screen, indicating you have successfully found your location.

Before you go to this location, you can find a secret rare weapon hidden just behind the tower emitting the beam. If you traverse around the tower, you get the Fortune’s Glory knife. This is a powerful knife for melee builds, but you can also sell it for almost 4,000 Credits.

Travel to this uncharted location to meet with two mysterious figures | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you pick up the knife, you can continue your mission. To find the newly uncovered location, simply go to your mission tracker and plot your course to Oborum Prime. Here, you find two Starborn patiently waiting for you, though this time to not to fight.

