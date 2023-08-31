Starfield hate has gotten so bad someone is roasting real photos of Mars for its graphics

The hate for Starfield has gotten so bad that one non-believer was convinced actual images of Mars were from Starfield, and they’re now being roasted for saying they had “poor graphics.”

As the first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years and with 10 years in development, Starfield has gained a lot of traction, both good and bad, across the wider gaming community. However, the debate about whether this open-world RPG will be good has reached an all-time high or low, depending on which side you’re on.

One hater was duped into believing authentic images of Mars were real screenshots. Now, granted, some images of Mars in Starfield weren’t the best, but the images this person was shown were taken by a NASA rover, so the images were incredible.

Unfortunately, this person’s Starfield bias showed as he said they had “poor graphics.”

In a true Reddit fashion, commenters are having a ball roasting Mars for their poor graphics and saying Earth’s no better because its 2020 to 2023 patches were terrible (they aren’t wrong).

While this situation and the comments are pretty funny, I won’t lie; it does bring up a great point that we shouldn’t judge Starfield based on leaks that have been splashed across the internet because there will be a day-one patch, and the leaks may not be 100 percent accurate.

So, until it launches, it might be a good idea not to put all your faith into these online Starfield leaks or any supposed screenshots.

