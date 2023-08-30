Starfield fans are hunting over 1,000 billboards around the world for game teasers

The Starfield community is on a mission around the globe to find all of the 1,001 unique Starfield billboards that Bethesda has spread across multiple continents.

Bethesda is calling the billboards “Windows to the Worlds” and they offer a “glimpse into the universe” of Starfield. The developer is encouraging the player base to find each of the billboards and post a picture on its official Discord server. Players from multiple countries have joined the hunt, including the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, England, Germany, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Each of the Starfield billboards is identified with a number and features a unique image of the game, as you can see below in the billboards found in London thus far.

One of the several Starfield billboards spread across Europe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fans are as hyped as ever to play the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports These billboards are great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is yet another great marketing stunt from Bethesda to promote Starfield. The game is one of the most anticipated AAA releases of the year, especially because people know Bethesda’s capabilities for creating open-world RPGs and how much the developer has teased the game thus far—not to mention all of the delays.

While it’ll certainly be hard for fans to complete the billboard hunt before Starfield‘s early access begins on Aug. 31, it’s likely that the community will try to find all of them ahead of the worldwide release on Sept. 5 as more people are getting involved in this real-life Easter egg hunt on Bethesda’s Discord server.

