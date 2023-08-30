Imagine Dragons sets the stage for Starfield’s release with new single

There are few bands that know how to hype up the masses like Imagine Dragons, and this week the rock group released a collaboration with Bethesda Studios to celebrate the release of Starfield.

“Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)” was posted on Imagine Dragons’ social media pages Wednesday morning, giving gamers something to listen to as they get prepared to travel through a virtual universe created by Bethesda for the upcoming RPG, which goes into early access on Aug. 31.

“We’ve been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song,” the band posted on Twitter.

The song is about three and a half minutes long and has a very celestial tone that invokes inspirational thoughts of exploration, and the lyrics match what players might expect to experience in the game.

We're honored that @ImagineDragons took inspiration from @StarfieldGame for their new single, Children of the Sky. pic.twitter.com/F8wbOZye3N — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 30, 2023

“When we look back, what will we see? We were a part of everything. Up in the heavens, down to the sea. We were a part of everything,” the lyrics read.

To go along with the band’s single release, Bethesda uploaded a music video for the song that included all of the interstellar imagery from Starfield that one would expect to see as a teaser before the game officially launches on Sept. 6.

While this song doesn’t necessarily match the usual hype-song vibes that we’re accustomed to from Imagine Dragons, it certainly matches the Starfield aesthetic and mood. Other heavily commercialized Imagine Dragons songs include “Believer,” “Demons,” “Thunder,” “Radioactive,” and “On Top Of The World.”

