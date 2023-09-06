Starfield fan creates LEGO version of New Atlantis following game’s release

Starfield has some of the most beautiful scenes you’ll find in a video game, and the futuristic vibe of New Atlantis is just one of them. So much, in fact, that one player decided to immortalize the city in the best way a fan could—LEGOs.

Posting an image to Reddit today, one player that happens to be especially fond of recreating gaming scenes, characters, and places with LEGOs showed off their latest creation. Claiming to have spent 50 hours on Starfield since the game was released for early access at the beginning of the month, Taris120 seemed to somehow have enough time to also replicate New Atlantis with immaculate detail.

The image posted is not a real life photo of New Atlantis as a LEGO set, according to later comments by Taris120. The gamer disclosed in a reply that the images are digitally generated by a LEGO simulator program called Bricklink Stud.io.

“I am happy to share the file, but it is not buildable irl unfortunately,” the poster said. “Some pieces don’t exist in those exact colors, too many pieces and it is not structurally sound. It’s really just fan art.”

While Taris120 added that they don’t intend on submitting this to LEGO Ideas for potential because of the piece requirement to make it a reality, they did admit that they had some “ideas for ‘modular’ Starfield ships.” So even though this masterpiece might just end up being a digital piece of artwork, there could be something more on the horizon.

