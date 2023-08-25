Starfield dev confirms you’ll have to earn the right to fly the game’s best ships

Bethesda boss Pete Hines has revealed players won’t immediately have access to the best ships in Starfield and will have to work their way up.

We’re now into the final week in the countdown for Starfield’s early access period, which will bring an end to the agonizingly long wait players have had to cope with before they can dive into Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years.

With over a thousand planets to explore and the ability to build ships how you please among the many features in Starfield, there’s certainly going to be plenty to keep you occupied in your adventures through the cosmos.

Although Starfield gives you the freedom to play the game exactly how you want, Hines revealed in a Twitch Q&A at Gamescom that you will need to put some effort in to be able to pilot the best ships in the game.

Hines made it clear “You’re not going anywhere” unless you have the skills to fly a ship of a specific class, which requires spending time being a pilot to increase your capabilities, which ensures you can’t immediately jump into the best ships in the game.

Providing that sort of progression further cements how detailed Starfield is going to be, though it does raise potential problems for people, like me, who will likely develop a soft spot for the first ship they have in the game.

While you can have several ships in your fleet in Starfield, we don’t yet know the full amount and there’s likely to be a cap, which means that if you want a new ship after hitting that cap, you’ll have to get rid of something else—and I don’t think I’ll ever be ready to send my very first ship to the scrapheap.

