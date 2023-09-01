How to achieve a 60fps framerate in Starfield: Best fps settings, explained

Getting your settings right in Starfield is the best way to maximize your enjoyment. For those of you looking to test out your intergalactic might on a Mac, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

This type of endeavor requires a solid rig to boot up—it even gave my PC a run for its money. From my experience, however, the game suffers not from frame-rate issues but just loading problems.

Gamers who are looking to get the best out of Starfield (graphics-wise) will be looking for a certain type of settings structure. And for those who are just looking to be able to move without jumping from one spot to another, will be looking for the bare minimum.

Table of contents

How to achieve a 60fps framerate on Starfield

Firstly, you’ll have to access your settings. This can be done in-game or in the main menu by clicking settings on the left-hand side of your screen.

From here, go to the display and then the fun begins.

Low-end PC settings tips

Feel free to change as you like, but this will make it easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reducing your render resolution scale will be one of the most important things to tweak as you get neck-deep in Starfield. This controls the percentage of the display resolution to render Starfield at.

Lowering this setting will increase your performance dramatically. There are presets that will also help you save time if you’re looking to commit to low-quality graphics.

High-end PC settings tips

The lucky few who’ve got a rig strong enough to make NASA jealous, here is your best shot at getting a 60fps playthrough in Starfield. You’ll be much more likely to get a solid 60fps if you set the majority of the settings to “High.”

If you’re not looking to lose all elements of appearance, I recommend dropping these settings.

Crowd Density – Low

Motion Blur – Off

Grass Quality – Medium

Indirect Lighting – Medium

Reflections – Medium

Slowly tweaking the others until you hit the 60fps benchmark is the next step. Don’t forget, that changing your Render Resolution Scale can help increase your performance dramatically.

