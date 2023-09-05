Should you join the Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield?

There are a few different Factions you can join during your time on Neon in Starfield. One of them is the Xenofresh Corporation, which is only accessible after doing some side quests for a man named Yannick Legrande.

The Xenofresh Corporation is responsible for the creation and distribution of the drug called Aurora. Naturally, this leads to some corruption and a financial opportunity for many business owners on Neon. Yannick Legrande has had an Aurora smuggling operation going on for quite a while, and to keep that going, you will need to join the ranks of Xenofresh to get access to the drug.

But some players might be worried about how this will affect their character or their relations with other Factions in Starfield. Below, I will list all of the pros and cons of joining the Xenofresh Corporation so you can see if you want to join for yourself.

Is it safe to join the Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield?

From what I can tell, there is no immediate or long-term downside to joining the Xenofresh Corporation. Even if you recently joined Ryujin Industries or one of the gangs on Neon, your relationship with Xenofresh will not interrupt those questlines.

The Xenofresh logo in Starfield. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, it should be noted that you will be joining Xenofresh under false pretenses. To join Yannick’s smuggling operation, you have to assume the identity of a chemist named Riley. This means your real identity will be hidden from Xenofresh as well as other companies on Neon.

Now that we have established there aren’t any true downsides to joining Xenofresh, let’s go over all of the benefits that come with your employment at the company. For starters, you will gain immediate access to the crafting recipe for Aurora. Aurora is a controlled substance that is only legal on Neon. As such, it is considered contraband if you attempt to smuggle it out of Neon and sell it to another planet for a profit. This can be a lucrative operation in Starfield if you don’t get caught with the contraband.

Another benefit to joining Xenofresh is that you will unlock an entire new questline on Neon that you otherwise would not be able to complete. More content is never a bad thing, and the questline with Xenofresh and Yannick Legrande is certainly one that’s exciting and yields a ton of credits.

All in all, I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t join the Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield. It gives you the chance to make thousands of credits and opens up a new line of quests on Neon.

