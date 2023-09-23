Players can make Chunks from Starfield thanks to a streamer’s new recipes, and they look delicious

While you’re exploring the farthest reaches of the Settled Systems to uncover the secrets of unknown artifacts, your body needs energy and sustenance to survive. Food options are plentiful in Starfield, but Chunks are the most appealing. These bitesize, box-shaped meals recreate some of Earth’s most iconic dishes with futuristic flair and an emphasis on efficiency.

Fans have been obsessed with Chunks since Starfield’s launch as this food item tows the line between mouth-watering meal and ruthless efficiency. Fans have attempted to recreate Chunks IRL, but none have succeeded as well as Twitch streamer Kat of Whimsy, who dished up most of Starfield’s Chunk menu during a livestream.

Here it is: (almost) everything from the Starfield Chunks menu! pic.twitter.com/iZUXHg8rPf — Kat of Whimsy (formerly c0smikat) (@KatOfWhimsy) September 22, 2023

The streams include recipes for you to recreate some of Starfield’s best Chunks including cheesesteak, chocolate, baked potato, mongolian beef, cola, and more. Everything except apple.

The Chunks were prepared using an ice cube holder. Image via KatOfWhimsy on Twitch.

Kat created the sci-fi cuisine using silicone ice cube trays that aligned the ingredients into a uniform cubic shape, with each ingredient cut to fit the mold. Some dishes, such as jellified cabernet chunkington and pumpkin pie, needed to cool for several hours.

The streamer’s husband and taste tester James enjoyed the cheesesteak burger and square potato, but wasn’t a fan of the cola, as it contained gelatin, which Kat used for the first time during the stream. Overall, it seems like Chunks are a great way to put a futuristic twist on your favorite food.

