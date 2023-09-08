Someone made Starfield’s Chunks breakfast in real life and it looks as appealing as you’d expect

Yummy.

An in game image of the Chunks Restaurant interior from the game Starfield.
Are you hungry? I’m starving. Before you jump into Starfield again, you might want to check out these tasty-looking Chunks a player made in real life—don’t get your hopes up.

Chunks are unique food items in Starfield that come in different varieties. Everyone should come across them at some point on their journey. On Sept. 7, this player brought them to life, but the results are as (un)appealing as you might expect.

Tried my hand at making a Chunks breakfast. How did I do?
A plate of baked beans, two chunky bread loaves, and a square fried egg. Well, yes, it looks awful, unless you’re a fan of poorly-made English breakfast. Either way, the chef should get a round of applause for their effort.

Starfield players on Reddit agree the chunky breaky looks amusing. One said we would all be impressed if they had “chunkified” the beans, and I can’t disagree with that. Although you’d probably need some future tech to cook up that recipe.

I’m wondering what kind of buffs these Chunks would provide in Starfield. Would you be more energized after consuming this breakfast? Higher stamina? A boost to your charisma? Who knows?

In Starfield, Chunks give you various buffs and consist of different ingredients. Most of them restore health, but there are some that increase your perception.

This is probably just the start of fan-made creations like this. The possibilities are truly endless.

