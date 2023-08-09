One major Starfield feature is locked if you don’t have a Bethesda account

Starfield players have been warned they will be unable to access a key feature if they don’t have a Bethesda account.

The highly-anticipated Xbox exclusive is due to launch on Sept. 6 and is the first time Bethesda has introduced a new franchise in over two decades.

Excitement for Starfield is at an all-time high, particularly after Starfield Direct in June provided a deeper look into the game and the wait is almost over.

With 1,000 planets to explore, several romance options, and plenty of customization options, Starfield is anticipated to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

But to access the full experience, players must have a Bethesda account—which allows them to download mods created by the community that can change and improve various aspects of the game.

Many games require a connection to another account to access and it’s nothing new for a Bethesda title, as an account was also required to access mods in Fallout 4 and Skyrim: Special Edition.

You don’t need to create an account to play the game and mods are not a necessity, though they can provide significant improvements—particularly as Todd Howard believes the game will be a “modder’s paradise.”

Both Skyrim and Fallout 4 benefitted greatly from mods that enhanced the gameplay experience, ranging from UI improvements, additional features, better building mechanics, and more.

It remains to be seen what the modding community has up their sleeve for Starfield but the possibilities only raise excitement further.

