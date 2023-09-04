‘It just works’: Starfield fans dream up perfect character creation upgrade

Creating your perfect character is one of the best parts of RPGs like Starfield, and while it does offer various features for players to choose from, it’s not enough. However, with potential character creation mods, players may soon be able to create their perfect, lookalike character.

Of all the members of the Starfield team, Todd Howard, one of the directors and executive producers at Bethesda Game Studios, is one of the most notable, given that he’s been working for the company for nearly 20 years and has been on the teams that have developed Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series.

With Starfield out in early access and the official launch only days away, one player had a grand time sharing a character created to look like him, and “it just works.”

Now, I would love to say this level of customization is currently possible in Starfield, but it, unfortunately, isn’t. It’s unclear whether this is the work of the mod or Photoshop. Still, extensive customization will be available in an upcoming mod, and fans are already asking if the Todd character will be a romanceable one.

Unlike most companies, Bethesda has been a big advocate of modding for their titles, like Skyrim and Fallout 4, and they support mods for Starfield so much so that there’s a creation kit for people to use.

Fans are definitely clamoring for one, with many reacting to the Todd image on Sep. 3 by suggesting others get to work on creating similar mod creators.

So far, there are a few mods already available, from enhanced graphics to better performance, and various optimization improvements. There have not yet been any meaningful changes made to the character creation though. Hopefully, soon, we’ll have many more to use to help create immersive space flight experiences and our own planets.

This character creation mod shows anything may be possible in Starfield though, and players are lining up out the door to get their hands on a creator this good.

