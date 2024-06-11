How to use the Starfield Cheat Room

The Cheat Room is one of many new additions to Starfield, and to find this wondrous sanctuary of sin, we’ve got a handy explainer of where to go and what to do.

Starfield‘s Cheat Room is part of the long-time-coming Creation Studio update, and in it, a veritable treasure trove of guns and goodies awaits those who can find it.

As with most things, tracking it down can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, the information is out there, and cheating has never felt so acceptable.

How to find the Starfield Cheat Room

You have reached your destination. Image via Bethesda

You can find the Starfield Cheat Room at the New Atlantis Starport, and it’s on the main transportation landing area, secretly hidden inside a large white container.

Before we get there, though, there are a few hoops you need to jump through first, with credit going to YouTuber SAMURAIYASUMA, courtesy of TikTok user @chris_thurman30:

Load up Starfield and head to the main menu screen. If you have it updated, you can now click “Creations” on the left side of the screen. Choose the “Search” function. Type in “Cheat Room,” and Princess Mely’s Cheat Room should become available to select and download. Go into your latest save file, and if you’re not there already, go to New Atlantis Starport. A cube-shaped white container should be in the back-left of your ship. Walk around it, and you should see a door, with the game now prompting you with the container’s name—Cheat Room. Head inside, and you are now in the Cheat Room to engage in all manner of fun activities.

If you’re wondering what it contains, I can tell you: Sleeping arrangements to rest, all the Workstations in Starfield, AI bots to test weapons on, all guns, armor, and pretty much every item in the game.

It’s the ultimate playground to do whatever you want! Players have taken issue with Creation Credits and the concept of them, but the Cheat Room is a great inclusion to Starfield.

