How to recruit the Adoring Fan in Starfield

With roughly 20 companions to collect across the breadth of Starfield‘s Settled Systems, you certainly won’t be short on potential crew for your ship. There is one companion who’s entirely unique in both origin and recruitment method, however: the Adoring Fan, returning in full force from his infamous appearance in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Starfield is full of nods to Bethesda’s history, but the Adoring Fan is by far the most intricate one, with seemingly endless dialogue and even the return of his original voice actor after almost 20 years. If you feel like an equal dose of nostalgia and annoyance, picking up the Adoring Fan is simplicity itself.

Where to find the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Luckily, you don’t need to become the Grand Champion this time. While creating your character, you’ll be given a selection of Traits to choose from—these are holdovers from the Fallout series and give you both a positive and negative mechanical effect. All you need to do to ensure the Adoring Fan will show up in your game is pick up the Hero Worshipped trait in character creation and play through the tutorial, using a few tips and tricks to make it easier on yourself.

Once you’ve gotten settled in New Atlantis, the Adoring Fan will run right on up to you the next time you approach the New Atlantis landing pad. He’ll have heard of your tutorial exploits on Vectera and request emphatically to join you—while the choice of whether to take him up on this is up to you, it’s sort of a waste of a limited trait slot if you don’t. He’s not even completely useless this time, as he’ll actually assist in combat and makes a decent pack mule thanks to his skill layout.

Now you know how to pick up the Adoring Fan, but whether or not you should is a different matter entirely. There may be better options out there, but none quite match his… strength of personality.

