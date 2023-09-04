How to get Polytextile in Starfield

As you venture into the unknown in Starfield, you’ll always have a chance to find better gear. While some can appear in the wild, others can be achieved through crafting, and Polytextile will be a common requirement for players looking to level up their spacesuits.

Upgrading your spacesuit has all kinds of benefits, but the increased carrying capacity took the crown for us since we haven’t been able to stop ourselves from looting everything. While we had a few Polytextiles ready to go in our first attempt to upgrade our spacesuit, our resources dried soon enough, prompting us to find how we could get Polytextile in Starfield.

Luckily, Polytextile is one of the easier materials to gather in Starfield, and here’s how you can find some for yourself.

Where to find Polytextile in Starfield

You can buy Polytextile from vendors in Starfield. We visited the following vendors and purchased their Polytextile supplies a few times, and there should be other Starfield merchants with Polytextile in their inventories, scattered around the planets.

Dietrich Sieghart — Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha.

— Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha. Zoe Kaminsky — Trade Authority, The Well, New Atlantis.

Can you craft Polytextile in Starfield?

Yes, you can craft Polytextile in Starfield, and doing so will help you save some credits since you won’t need to spend them at vendors.

To craft Polytextile in Starfield, you’ll need two Fibers and one Cosmetic. With these two crafting materials in your inventory, head to the Industrial Workbench, and Polytextile will be highlighted there.

Polytextile will be highlighted on the Workbench if you have the required crafting materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Industrial Workbench located at The Lodge has been our go-to crafting hub in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While getting fiber in Starfield will require players to get familiar with the harvesting mechanic, you’ll need to keep your eyes on loot crates and supply rooms to get Cosmetic in Starfield. Alternatively, both of these materials can also be purchased from vendors, but if you’re looking to handcraft your Polytextiles, gathering its materials yourself will be half the journey.

